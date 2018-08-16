Hamptons Event Highlights: August 16–23, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this week, August 16–23, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards Ceremony & Festival

August 23, 4 p.m.

Considered the Oscars of the Hamptons literary scene, the Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards Ceremony & Festival presents one of the largest nonfiction prizes in the country—$10,000—when the envelopes are opened at Guild Hall on Thursday, August 23. The keynote address will be delivered by Roger Rosenblatt—author of five New York Times Notable Books of the Year and three New York Times bestsellers, including the memoirs Kayak Morning, The Boy Detective and Making Toast—and the two Grand Prize winning entries will be read by Emmy-winner Joy Behar!

This FREE event also features a performance by piano maestro Richard Devens, the panel discussion “Fake News vs. Fiction” with Big Guns author and former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel, a silent auction benefitting AFTEE (All for the East End), book signings and a complimentary Gala Cocktail Reception with wine and craft beers pouring and tasty fare from Union Cantina. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first seated.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. DansLitPrize.com

Evita

August 16–September 2, Times Vary

Bay Street’s Evita is an incredible rendition of the classic musical. It retells the history of Eva Perón, an ambitious woman who climbs the social ladder to become the First Lady of Argentina. While loved by many, narrator Ché aims to prove that she wasn’t the saint she’s made out to be. Tickets $40–$145.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Artists & Writers Celebrity Softball Game

August 18, 2 p.m.

Watch celebrity artists and writers compete to raise money for East End nonprofits. $10 suggested donation. Before the game, the Future Artists & Writers Kids Clinic (10:30 a.m.) teaches children 5–11 basic softball skills, and the Home Run Challenge (noon) challenges pitcher/slugger teams to knock the ball out of the park.

Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Bow Wow Meow Ball

August 18, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) for an elegant evening of dinner and dancing at the ARF Adoption Center. The event honors high-end event planner David Monn and his beloved dog Sammy with the Champion of Animals Award, presented by Peter Marino and Katharina Otto-Bernstein. Tickets $750.

ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

23rd Annual Ellen’s Run 5K Race/Walk

August 19, 9 a.m.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation presents their 5K race/walk community event benefitting The Ellen Hermanson Breast Centers and Ellen’s Well. The money raised provides screenings and support services for East Enders. Runners, walkers, women, men, children and families are all welcome. $35 in advance, $45 at the door.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, 265 Herrick Road, Southampton. ellenhermanson.org