South O’ the Highway

Hillary Clinton to Executive Produce ‘The Woman’s Hour’

Who better to produce a project about women gaining a voice in politics?

SOTH Team August 4, 2018
Hillary Clinton, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Hillary Clinton, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Hamptons regular and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton just landed a new executive position: Television Executive Producer. The Hollywood Reporter reported this week that Clinton has joined East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Television to adapt Elaine Weiss’s popular book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, to the small screen.

The historical book was published in March of this year and surrounds the events leading up to the ratification of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote. It follows a group of suffragists who must overcome opposition in Tennessee, the last state needed to pass the amendment, in order to see their seven-decade crusade for equality fulfilled.

While still writing the book, Weiss had allegedly already decided that she wanted to get it into Clinton’s hands. She eventually found a bookstore owner with a connection to the politician, who was more than happy to pass it along.

Amblin Television has yet to decide whether the book will be transformed into a TV movie or limited series, and a screenwriter has not yet been selected to pen the project. Clinton will be joined by executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Amblin Television co-presidents, and Weiss. The project will be shopped around premium cable networks and streaming platforms once it’s a little further into development.

Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter, “At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss’ unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who—in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition—fought for and won American women’s right to vote…I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, is also adapting a book to television. The President Is Missing, which he co-wrote with James Patterson, is currently being developed into a scripted drama for Showtime.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Agneta Currey at the Hampton Classic
August 3, 2018
17

Hampton Classic Names Boutique Garden for Former Board Chair Agneta Currey

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
August 2, 2018
100

Madonna Celebrates 60th Birthday with Malawi Fundraiser

Beyonce
August 1, 2018
27

Beyoncé to Appear in Coveted September Issue of Vogue, with Stipulations

Beth Stern== The Cinema Society With Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City And North Shore Animal League America Host A Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics'
July 31, 2018
181

Beth Stern to Host ‘Healthy Guru’ Wellness Event in Southampton