Hillary Clinton to Executive Produce ‘The Woman’s Hour’

Hamptons regular and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton just landed a new executive position: Television Executive Producer. The Hollywood Reporter reported this week that Clinton has joined East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Television to adapt Elaine Weiss’s popular book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, to the small screen.

The historical book was published in March of this year and surrounds the events leading up to the ratification of the constitutional amendment that granted women the right to vote. It follows a group of suffragists who must overcome opposition in Tennessee, the last state needed to pass the amendment, in order to see their seven-decade crusade for equality fulfilled.

While still writing the book, Weiss had allegedly already decided that she wanted to get it into Clinton’s hands. She eventually found a bookstore owner with a connection to the politician, who was more than happy to pass it along.

Amblin Television has yet to decide whether the book will be transformed into a TV movie or limited series, and a screenwriter has not yet been selected to pen the project. Clinton will be joined by executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Amblin Television co-presidents, and Weiss. The project will be shopped around premium cable networks and streaming platforms once it’s a little further into development.

Clinton told the Hollywood Reporter, “At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss’ unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who—in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition—fought for and won American women’s right to vote…I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere.”

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, is also adapting a book to television. The President Is Missing, which he co-wrote with James Patterson, is currently being developed into a scripted drama for Showtime.