Jennifer Lopez Becomes First Latina to Win Video Vanguard Award at VMAs

Water Mill resident Jennifer Lopez shone bright at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York City on August 20. First, she took us on a walk down memory lane with a killer medley of her greatest hits, and then she was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, becoming the first Latin performer to receive this honor.

The performance began with the classic “Waiting for Tonight” and included segments from “On the Floor,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Ain’t Your Mama.” During the performance, Lopez stood on a set that included a six-line subway train for the throwback, “Jenny from the Block.” She was joined by old collaborator, Ja Rule, to perform their songs “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.” At the end of her set, the audience roared and honored the superstar Latina with a standing ovation.

After being presented with the Video Vanguard Award by Shawn Mendes, Lopez talked about her journey as a performer and the impact her two children, Maximillian David and Emme Maribel, had on her drive. Lopez said, “I knew I had to be better. I knew I had to go higher. I knew I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career, my whole life, became clearer in every way…And I know in my heart that the future is even brighter than anything I could have accomplished up ’til now because of you.” Lopez continued by thanking the directors who helped birth her iconic music videos, and she jumped for joy when Francis Lawrence, director of “Jenny from the Block” stood up in the audience when she called his name.

Lopez, who got her start as a background dancer for the sketch comedy “In Living Color” back in 1991, is now, according to MTV’s Terrence J, the most nominated Latin artist in history. “I didn’t know that, but it feels good,” Lopez laughed in response.

After the award show, Lopez threw an after party at Beauty & Essex on the Lower East Side. She danced into the night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and celebrity guests Tiffany Haddish, G-Eazy, Olivia Munn and others.

