North Fork Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2018

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 31–September 1, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Jan Hanna Band Concert

August 31, 7 p.m.

Riverhead Townscape’s Jim Lull Memorial Friday Night Concert Series concludes with an end-of-summer celebration featuring folk rock group The Jan Hanna Band. Bring a picnic basket, blanket and chairs and prepare to dance under the Polish Town Civic Pavilion. The concert will go on rain or shine. Free admission.

Polonaise Park, 300 Lincoln Street, Riverhead. 631-466-0215

Urbanesque Exhibit

August 31–September 15, noon–5 p.m.

Highlighting three artists’ perspectives on various elements of New York City, Urbanesque Exhibit features photographic and mixed media works by regional artists—Robert Mielenhausen, Mike McLaughlin and Pamela Waldroup. The gallery is open Friday–Sunday, when the flags are raised, or by appointment. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Lighthouse & Seal Watching Cruise

August 31, 2:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing afternoon on the water and return to the dock in time for dinner. The cruise travels from Greenport to Orient, offering close-up views of Long Beach Bar Bug Light and Orient Point Lighthouse. The tour also stops at the ruins of Fort Tyler on Gardiners Point Island to see harbor seals in their natural habitat. Tickets $30.

Peconic Cruise Line, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-901-7899, peconiccruiseline.com

Violinist Rachel Lee-Priday Concert

September 1, 7:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Group alum violinist Rachel Lee-Priday will perform classical masterworks at the Clark Arts Center as part of the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series. Lee-Priday has been widely acclaimed for her beauty of tone, riveting stage presence and irresistible panache. Tickets are $25, students free.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute

September 1, 8 p.m.

Many consider Tusk to be the number one Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the world, and they’re bringing their flawless imitation to Suffolk Theater. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians perfectly recreating the classic music of Fleetwood Mac. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com