Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2018

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork August 31, 2018
74624078 - detail of classic guitar with shallow depth of field.
Photo: Natala Standret/123RF

Have a look at some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, August 31–September 1, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Jan Hanna Band Concert
August 31, 7 p.m.

Riverhead Townscape’s Jim Lull Memorial Friday Night Concert Series concludes with an end-of-summer celebration featuring folk rock group The Jan Hanna Band. Bring a picnic basket, blanket and chairs and prepare to dance under the Polish Town Civic Pavilion. The concert will go on rain or shine. Free admission.

Polonaise Park, 300 Lincoln Street, Riverhead. 631-466-0215

“Urbanesque Exhibit,” Photo: Courtesy Alex Ferrone Gallery

Urbanesque Exhibit
August 31–September 15, noon–5 p.m.

Highlighting three artists’ perspectives on various elements of New York City, Urbanesque Exhibit features photographic and mixed media works by regional artists—Robert Mielenhausen, Mike McLaughlin and Pamela Waldroup. The gallery is open Friday–Sunday, when the flags are raised, or by appointment. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

47827693 - phoca harbor seal
Photo: PaylessImages/123RF

Lighthouse & Seal Watching Cruise
August 31, 2:30 p.m.

Spend a relaxing afternoon on the water and return to the dock in time for dinner. The cruise travels from Greenport to Orient, offering close-up views of Long Beach Bar Bug Light and Orient Point Lighthouse. The tour also stops at the ruins of Fort Tyler on Gardiners Point Island to see harbor seals in their natural habitat. Tickets $30.

Peconic Cruise Line, 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-901-7899, peconiccruiseline.com

27011648 - beautiful young woman playing violin over black background
Photo: Luliia Kryvko/123RF

Violinist Rachel Lee-Priday Concert
September 1, 7:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Group alum violinist Rachel Lee-Priday will perform classical masterworks at the Clark Arts Center as part of the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series. Lee-Priday has been widely acclaimed for her beauty of tone, riveting stage presence and irresistible panache. Tickets are $25, students free.

Clark Arts Center, 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. 212-877-5045, perlmanmusicprogram.org

Tusk, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater
Tusk, Photo: Courtesy Suffolk Theater

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute
September 1, 8 p.m.

Many consider Tusk to be the number one Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the world, and they’re bringing their flawless imitation to Suffolk Theater. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians perfectly recreating the classic music of Fleetwood Mac. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Dan's Best of the Best 2018 blue ribbon logo with hands holding thumbs up beneath it and yellow champagne bubbles background
August 31, 2018
16

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Voting Is Underway in the Hamptons & North Fork

2016 Hampton Classic Grand Prix, Photo: Barbara Lassen
August 31, 2018
5

Hampton Classic Horse Show 2018 Schedule

80042215 - family father and daughter fishing together from wooden jetty
August 31, 2018
20

East End Kids Event Highlights: Labor Day Weekend 2018

Southampton Books caught this thief on video
August 31, 2018
5

Southampton Books Catches Alleged Thief on Video – Still Not Identified