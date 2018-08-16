Paul McCartney Releases Single “Fuh You” from Upcoming Album “Egypt Station”

The first two songs from the upcoming album Egypt Station, “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me,” were released on June 20, and now another sip of water for fans thirsty for more arrives nearly two months later. Today, the lasting effect of the British Invasion can be felt as fans go crazy for Amagansett resident Sir Paul McCartney‘s newly released track, “Fuh You.” This may very well be the last single to be released from Egypt Station before Capitol Records unveils the full album on September 7, so enjoy it.

While the rest of the record is produced by Greg Kurstin, who recently produced albums for the Foo Fighters and Sia, “Fuh You” was produced by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic and producer of Beyonce‘s “Halo” and other hit songs. McCartney delves into his songwriting process in a statement, “We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story.” With lyrics such as, “You make me wanna go out and steal,” the song captures the self-destructive nature of first love. McCartney refers to the cheeky track as, “sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song.”

Egypt Station, which derives its name from one of McCartney’s paintings, is his first full-length album since NEW topped the charts in 2013. McCartney says, “Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

All three released tracks have colorful lyric videos available for listening/viewing on McCartney’s YouTube channel. Check out the video for “Fuh You” below.