Shop ‘Til You Drop: She Shops for Seashells (and More!) by the Seashore

It’s summer time and the shopping is easy—and fun! No matter which Fork you’re on, or which Main Street you’re walking down, there’s an East End deal just waiting to be found.

For the next week shoppers get 70% off all spring/summer collection styles at LF’s “Only Sale of the Season” sale. LF is geared towards girls who dare to be different. 87 Main Street, Southampton, 631-287-5081. 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-907-8430. lfstores.com

The Fun.d, an incubator for emerging independent designers, is hosting a collective pop-up at Therapy Life & Style in Southampton for five designer brands through Labor Day weekend, partnering with Guesst.co, an online retail-sharing community. Free x Rein delivers classical equestrian silhouettes for the urban equestrian, Il Fiorentino brings handcrafted leather goods with over a hundred years of heritage from Italy, and Jasmine Chong encapsulates a collection embracing quiet luxury through meticulously crafted womenswear pieces. OFFTRACK offers machine washable, ethically sourced, athletic-inspired leather leggings from France, and high-tech luxe eyewear brand SPINOZA brings feather-light and flexible sunglasses.” A percentage of the profit from the Southampton pop-up goes to the National Committee of UN Women Metro NY Chapter. 38 Main Street, Southampton

Tenth Street has been making hats since 1921, keeping up with every major fashion trend. As they say, “Made the old way. Sold the new way.” Online you can find a wide variety of styles in all sizes. Our editorial staff recently tried out one of their spiffy woven straw Panama styles. It blocked just the right amount of that glorious Hamptons sunshine. tenthstreethats.com

OurHarvest is a New York–based, online farmers market delivery service that connects customers with the region’s best small family farmers and artisanal producers. Now it has officially expanded to the Hamptons! Customers can shop for hundreds of locally sourced items, from organic produce to fresh-caught fish, and have it all delivered to their door. Saturday morning home delivery will be available (in addition to pick-up options) in Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Water Mill, Sagaponack, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Wainscott and East Hampton. ourharvest.com

The Southampton Youth Bureau and Rise Above Social Issues Foundation, Inc. will sponsor a free Comic Extravaganza open to all ages on Saturday, August 25 at the Hampton Bays Community Center at 25 Ponquogue Avenue. Come out from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Wear your best costume—prizes will be awarded! Merchandise will be available to purchase from artists and vendors. Graphic novel artwork will also be on display. If you’re a local youth and would like to display your artwork, contact the Youth Bureau by Friday, August 17. To register your artwork or for more information, call 631-702-2425 or visit southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

New Kid on the Block:

Lee Jewelers, which was established in 1965, moved back to Southampton village from Sag Harbor earlier this year. It’s a family affair—mom Terry Elliot creates intricate wire wrappings of precious metal and gemstones, and her own line of beaded and wire-wrapped gemstone jewelry. Daughter Dori takes each piece of jewelry she creates very personally and continues to practice and perfect her delicate, intricate wire wrapping work. Dori and her father Lee Elliot often design pieces together, sometimes collaborating Lee’s hammered metal circles with Dori’s wire-wrapped gemstones. Look for extraordinary, original designs at 16 Windmill Lane. 631-283-1231, leejewelers.net