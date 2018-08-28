After a successful debut in 2017, the Shell It Out – Hamptons benefit to support East Hampton Shellfish Hatchery is back for its second year this Saturday, September 1 from 5–7 p.m. at the beautiful East Hampton home of Bonnie and Joel Bergstein.

Recent Hamptons transplants and event co-chairs Jeff Ragovin (founder of technology investment firm Ragovin Ventures) and abstract artist Kurt Giehl hosted Shell It Out – Hamptons at their Springs home last summer. But the 2018 gathering has grown to include a larger host committee and even more artists who have donated work for the cause.

Guests of Shell It Out – Hamptons will enjoy a cocktail reception with massive raw bar featuring local oysters, clams, scallops and an array of seafood delights and other eats, paired with rosé and white wine from Wainscott Main Wines & Spirits. East Hampton singer-songwriter Alfredo Merat will play his Latin-flavored music throughout the evening.

A silent auction features 22 nautical-inspired works by artists including Giehl, Jane Martin, Laureen Vellante, Christina Sow, Janet Jennings, Kevin Bishop, Chris Butler, Jonathan Shafler, Paul Dempsey, Kirsten Benfield, John Haubrich, Janet Culbertson, Lisa Rose, Donna Corvi, Anna Franklin, Teresa Lawler, Deborah Palmer, Kenna Mackay, James Slezak, Alyssa Peek, Daniel Vernola and Lance Corey.

In addition to Giehl and Ragovin, the 2018 Shell It Out Hamptons host committee comprises hatchery supporters such as East Hampton Director of Aquaculture Barley Dunne, local veterinarian and activist Dr. Scarlett Magda, Thomas Douaihy, Noa Schechter, South Fork Natural History Museum Director Frank Quevedo, Strong Island Pictures producer Kate Gilroy, Irene Tully, participating artist Kirsten Benfield, realtor Adrian Noriega, and the Bergstein family, who are generously hosting Shell It Out at their home.

Passionate about the local waters and aquaculture, Ragovin and Giehl learned about the environmental and economic benefits of a strong shellfish population soon after moving here last year. Shell It Out – Hamptons was born from this love and their understanding of the East Hampton Shellfish Hatchery’s vital role in helping the East End environment thrive.

The East Hampton Shellfish Hatchery raises millions of seed shellfish—including clams, oysters and bay scallops—which restock area shellfish beds and, as a result, enhance shellfish stocks as well as improve and clean the ecosystem.

Tickets to Saturday’s event are $150 and 100% of the proceeds go toward supporting East Hampton Shellfish Hatchery and their valuable mission.

Shell It Out – Hamptons takes place at 16 Fieldview Lane in East Hampton, this Saturday, September 1 from 5–7 p.m. Learn more at shellitouthamptons.com.