Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Raises Over $1.5 Million at 60th Summer Party

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s 60th Annual Summer Party “Diamond Jubilee” attracted 700 guests and raised approximately $1.5 million to benefit the Jenny & John Paulson Emergency Department on Saturday, August 4.

Held under three tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton, the event honored the Catsimatidis family—Margo, John, Andrea and John Jr.—and the Mosler family, including Wendy, Bruce, Charlotte and David, as role models for philanthropy, service and commitment to the underserved.

Southampton Hospital Foundation Chairman Howard M. Lorber and Southampton Hospital Association Chairman Kenneth B. Wright hosted the event. They were joined by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Robert Chaloner and Southampton Hospital Foundation President Steve Bernstein in welcoming guests.

Emcee Chuck Scarborough noted the evening’s success was due to the efforts of the event’s chairs and committee, including NancyJane Loewy, Martin and Jean Shafiroff, Caitlyn Diebold O’Connell, Michael Lorber, and Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Attendees included: Ernest Baptiste, Rita Cosby, Cristina Cuomo , Marianne and Mark Epley, Somers Farkas, Ann Grimm, Dottie Herman, Father Alex and Mrs. Xanthi Karloutsos, Jean Remmel Little, Margo Nederlander, Reuven Pasternak, Jenny and John Paulson, Julie Ratner, Alex Roepers, Dr. Samuel Ryu and Mrs. Yoonn Ryu, Ellen Scarborough, Sammi and Scott Seltzer, Melanie and John Wambold, and Cindy and Ladd Willis, among others.

Lawrence Scott Events curated the dinner and décor, with music by Groove Society.