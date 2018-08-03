Top Ten Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Dan’s Corona MonTaco

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta is right around the corner, and we can barely contain our excitement! From the zesty Mexican cuisine to the jammin’ celebrity entertainment, there are so many reasons to look forward to this epic event. Here are the 10 biggest reasons why this party is too good to miss.

1. The Ultimate Waterfront Fiesta Location, location, location! The big tent on the waterfront at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club provides the picturesque perfect backdrop for your most memorable Montauk night ever. Share those selfies!

2. Tacos, Tacos & More! Taco ’bout awesome! Grilled shrimp tacos and crab tostadas. Charred striped bass tacos and slow smoked BBQ pulled pork sliders. Grilled octopus tacos and pork belly tacos and streak tacos and jerk chicken tacos and… Indulge all night long as top chefs from Manhattan to Montauk put unforgettable twists on Mexican fare.

3. DJ & Host Hannah Bronfman Make sure you wear your dancing shoes! Internationally renowned DJ Hannah Bronfman will rock Montauk with an epic set sure to keep everyone on their feet all night long.

4. Cold Cerveza, Craft Cocktails and Libations Abound How many toasts can you make to summertime in one night? Corona and Blue Moon will be pouring. Sparkling rosé from Anna CodornÍu and tasty beverages from Bai will be flowing. And the specialty spirits and craft cocktails will be nonstop. Raise a glass with: “All-American Mule”—Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer and Fresh Lime Juice. “Bulldog Negroni”—Bulldog Gin, Campari and Cinzano 1757. “Grand Margarita”—Espolón Tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Grand Marnier. “Jungle Bird”—Appleton Estates Rum, Campari, Pineapple Juice, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice. And the “Woodford Malt Sour”–Woodford Reserve Malt Lemon Juice Ginger Honey Syrup. Cheers!

5. Experience the New Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club You’re invited inside to explore the sprawling resort that is quintessential Montauk. Named one of the “Top Ten marina destinations in North America, Mexico and the Bahamas,” the marina is a perennial favorite among the boating community and a haven for cruisers, sport fi sh and mega yachts.

6. Exclusive VIP After Party The fiesta keeps fiesta-ing at the MonTaco After Party Presented by Whispering Angel, where VIP guests are invited inside the Yacht Club to revel with more music, dancing, specialty food and drinks and, of course, Whispering Angel rosé!

7. The Champs Are Back! Part of the fun of MonTaco is everyone getting to vote for their favorite food of the night and seeing the winners celebrate. Returning to MonTaco is last year’s Judges Choice champion, La Esquina. The competition is fierce, so make your vote count!

8. Giving Back A portion of proceeds from Dan’s Corona MonTaco will benefit The Retreat, a local nonprofit that provides domestic violence and sexual assault services on Eastern Long Island with education programs and supportive services in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

9. Be a Player in the California Closets Fun Zone As the sun goes down, the action heats up in the California Closets Fun Zone, where you can your game on with foosball and corn hole competitions, and enter for your chance to win fabulous Fun Zone prizes.

10. Enjoy The End Before the End The beaches, the Atlantic surf, the fishing, the lighthouse… Montauk is Long Island’s most famous getaway destination, and no summer would be complete without a journey here. MonTaco is your chance to celebrate the best of The End in style, before summer comes to an end! We’ll see you there at the last big bash of Dan’s Taste of Summer 2018!

Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta is Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club. GA tickets are $125 for admission 7:30–10 p.m. Featuring celebrated chefs’ culinary twists on classic Mexican cuisine. VIP tickets are $199 and include After Party 10 p.m. to midnight. For info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.