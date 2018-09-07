East End Kids Event Highlights: September 8–11, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities this week, September 8–11, 2018. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

ARF’s Endless Summer Adoption Event

September 8, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Bring a furry, little friend home with you to ARF’s Endless Summer Adoption Event. Pick from the options of mixed breeds, purebreds, kittens and puppies. All animals have been spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Admission is free.

Tanger Mall (Pottery Barn parking lot), 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Harborfest: Create Your Own Magnet

September 8, noon

Head to Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf during Harborfest to design your own magnet at the John Jermain booth. Harborfest also features plenty of other kids activities, such as tug-of-war, hula-hooping, potato sack races, corn shucking contests.

Long Wharf, 1 Long Wharf Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Battle of the Books Meeting

September 11, 3:30 p.m.

Battle of the Books is an annual Suffolk County-wide competition where teens compete in the ultimate contest of trivia from three selected novels. Weekly practice will take place, to prepare the team for the showdown in March. Admission is free.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Game Night

September 12, 5–7 p.m.

Come and enjoy a night of games and excitement on the East Hampton Library’s Xbox One S. Snacks will be provided. Admission is free.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Act TWO Teen Community Theater

September 13, 6 p.m.

Act TWO uses drama games and acting in investigating and problem solving. Students will learn using Crime Scene Investigating techniques in how to identify and resolve problems through improvisation, role playing and group discussion. Skits are created and performed by students in grades 7–12 for other youth audiences. The Southampton Youth Bureau holds classes every Thursday. Admission is free.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421, southamptontownny.gov