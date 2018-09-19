Hamptons Epicure: What’s in Season for Fall on the East End

Every edible plant that has not yet fruited comes into season in the fall, as the tree leaves turn brilliant colors and the corn stalks rustle in the wind. The harvest is in! Here’s what’s flowing into our local farmers markets and farmstands, and what’s swimming in local waters, these days:

Acorn squash, apples, blackfish, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, buttercup squash, butternut squash, cauliflower, celeriac, chicory, codfish, cranberries, gooseberries, horseradish root, Jerusalem artichokes, kiwi berries, hazelnuts, horseradish, paw paws, pears, Peconic Bay scallops, pumpkins, late raspberries, spinach, striped bass, Swiss Chard, turkey, turmeric, turnips, venison.

With the cooler weather some local crops return, including: Asian greens, green onions, leeks, lettuces, radishes and spinach.

Still in season from the summer months are cabbage, cauliflower, celery, corn, eggplant, fennel, ground cherries, peppers and tomatoes.

Many local products are now available year-round thanks to their natural growing habits, advances in storage and the use of greenhouses. Year-round, local produce and products include: arugula, beets, carrots, cheese, cider, clams, cornmeal, dried beans, duck, eggs (though the egg supply drops considerably in the fall/winter), fish, ginger, honey, kale, kelp, maple syrup, meats, oysters, parsley, potatoes, sea scallops, sprouts, turnips, wheat berries.

Wow, so what are you going to make with all of this bounty? It’s never too late to grill out. Peruse our website for lots of recipes that utilize local produce and seafood, such as Easy Apple Cake, Pumpkin Seed Tuiles, Asparagus and Organic Local Spinach Soup and much, much more.

