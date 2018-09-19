Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Hamptons Epicure: What’s in Season for Fall on the East End

Find the freshest local food in autumn.

Stacy Dermont September 19, 2018
Acorn squash roasted with butter
Fall is prime time for acorn squash! Photo: iStock.com

Every edible plant that has not yet fruited comes into season in the fall, as the tree leaves turn brilliant colors and the corn stalks rustle in the wind. The harvest is in! Here’s what’s flowing into our local farmers markets and farmstands, and what’s swimming in local waters, these days:

Fresh Brussels sprouts are great roasted or grilled
Fresh Brussels sprouts are great roasted or grilled, Photo: iStock.com

Acorn squash, apples, blackfish, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, buttercup squash, butternut squash, cauliflower, celeriac, chicory, codfish, cranberries, gooseberries, horseradish root, Jerusalem artichokes, kiwi berries, hazelnuts, horseradish, paw paws, pears, Peconic Bay scallops, pumpkins, late raspberries, spinach, striped bass, Swiss Chard, turkey, turmeric, turnips, venison.

Peconic Bay scallops plated with dipping sauce and garnish
Peconic Bay scallops, Photo: Konstantin Senyavskiy/123RF

With the cooler weather some local crops return, including: Asian greens, green onions, leeks, lettuces, radishes and spinach.

Still in season from the summer months are cabbage, cauliflower, celery, corn, eggplant, fennel, ground cherries, peppers and tomatoes.

Fresh cauliflower makes for a great side dish
Fresh cauliflower makes for a great side dish, Photo: iStock.com

Many local products are now available year-round thanks to their natural growing habits, advances in storage and the use of greenhouses. Year-round, local produce and products include: arugula, beets, carrots, cheese, cider, clams, cornmeal, dried beans, duck, eggs (though the egg supply drops considerably in the fall/winter), fish, ginger, honey, kale, kelp, maple syrup, meats, oysters, parsley, potatoes, sea scallops, sprouts, turnips, wheat berries.

Whole striped bass with lemons and herbs
Striped bass, Photo: Stephanie Frey/123RF

Wow, so what are you going to make with all of this bounty? It’s never too late to grill out. Peruse our website for lots of recipes that utilize local produce and seafood, such as Easy Apple CakePumpkin Seed TuilesAsparagus and Organic Local Spinach Soup and much, much more.

Read more Hamptons Epicure

