Luann de Lesseps Gives the Gift of Cabaret to Long Island

Real Housewife of New York Luann de Lesseps is out of rehab and into the spotlight once more! On September 20, the reality TV star took to Instagram to announce more dates for her cabaret act, Countess and Friends, as a Christmas gift to her loyal fans. Upcoming tristate venues include Gramercy Theater, The Paramount and Wellmont Theater.

De Lesseps posted a photo of herself in a sparkling Jovani gown, money raining down on her with the description, “I know it’s only September but I have a Christmas gift for you! We just added more dates for #CountessAndFriends…either this or the nutcracker right?”

Countess and Friends debuted this past February, shortly after her December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach Florida and her subsequent time spent in rehab. The star—rather than shy away from those unfortunate experiences—used them for her show. The result was critical acclaim, with fans of The Real Housewives of New York praising her exemplary honesty, as well as her undeniable glamour.

Following a relapse after her ex-husband and children hit her with a lawsuit over the sale of her Bridgehampton home, the former countess returned to rehab for the second time in less than a year. Hindering her ability to attend the taping of The Real Wives of New York reunion in July. She returned to the stage three weeks later.

According to Page six, de Lesseps is now doing significantly better and considering moving her cabaret to London and Australia next year. It also reports that she felt the time was right to make her comeback to The Real Housewives of New York and has now been filming for two weeks. A friend tells Page Six that de Lesseps has been “doing great” so far. “We’re all really excited about the new Luann,” she adds.

The “Countess Luann and Her Holiday Cabaret Show” will amaze and astound at the Paramount Theater in Huntington on December 21 at 8 p.m.