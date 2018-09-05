Martha Stewart Amazes Snoop Dogg and T-Pain with Her Autotune Talent

As if Martha Stewart wasn’t iconic, and increasingly hip, enough. Now the East Hampton lifestyle matriarch can add an auto-tuned number about a BLT with T-Pain and Snoop-Dogg to her resume. VH1 released a sneak peek for tonight’s two-part final episode of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Season 2, where the woman of many talents displayed some great improvising alongside the two more seasoned performers.

See the complete two-episode finale starting at 9 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, September 5, on VH1.

The scene from Part 1 of tonight’s finale, “Stacking my Bread,” begins with Stewart, Snoop, T-Pain, and Karrueche Tran, of TNT’s Claws, standing behind the tricked out half-Stewart, half-Snoop kitchen counter. Snoop comes up with an idea—to Tran’s “uh oh”—and points out that they have a “master of auto-tune here, [T-Pain].” So naturally they need Stewart to “auto-tune your sandwich making game.”

Snoop has T-Pain check the mic, and the two singers show Stewart how to hold it close to her mouth. As the audience laughs along with her, Stewart replies by asking, “Yeah, but whose mouth has been on here?” She then sings an autotuned ditty about making the BLT, T-Pain style: Russian dressing on white bread, green tomatoes, purple lettuce topped with buttered bread—“but don’t forget… the baaaacccooon.”

T-Pain, Snoop and Tran giggle in the background.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party first aired November 7, 2016. The two almost opposite stars welcome their celebrity friends to help them put special spins on classic dishes. Season 2 premiered on October 16, 2017, took a break after eight episodes and returned on August 1.

Past celebrity guest stars include: RuPaul, Queen Latifah, Lance Bass, Wanda Sykes, Seth Rogen, DJ Khaled, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Jamie Foxx, Wendy Williams, and George Lopez.

Martha Stewart is currently a judge on Food Network’s Chopped.