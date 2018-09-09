Montauk Playhouse Raises $575,000 Toward Aquatic & Cultural Centers

The Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation (MPCCF) has now raised more than 75% of the funds needed to complete construction and permitting for their planned Cultural Arts and Aquatic Centers inside the historic former Montauk Playhouse.

As of now, only the eastern half of the Playhouse is operational—and has been since the spring of 2006—but, in spite of their excellent progress, the MPCCF’s mission is not complete.

Once completed, the Montauk Playhouse Community Center will provide art, recreation, health and education on the East End. Their new Aquatic Center will hold two pools, including a 25-yard lap pool and a smaller therapy pool, while a Cultural Arts Center will offer a versatile, multi-use space that can be configured into a theater or an area for conferences and events.

The foundation received approval from the East Hampton Zoning Board in August and has received more than $325,000 in new pledges and commitments over the past six weeks, including $250,000 in matching funds. With these pledges and commitments, the foundation has raised an overall $575,000, directed toward construction on the Cultural Arts and Aquatic Centers. A recent announcement of their successes notes that they are confident construction on the Cultural Arts and Aquatic Centers will begin later this year.

They predict the Montauk Playhouse Community Center will open in the spring of 2020.

Board President Perry B. “Chip” Duryea, III says he’s hopeful the community will come together and raise the final $2 million needed to meet that goal. “I’ve heard many people ask, ‘When are they going to build that pool?’ It’s not they. It’s us. It’s everyone who feels that the citizens of Montauk, young and old, deserve a vibrant community center,” he explains. “We’re the ones who our going to build the pool. And as for when? The answer, with your help, is now…this is our time to say what Montauk should be now and in the future.”

To learn more about the project, or donate to the cause, visit montaukplayhouse.org or contact the Playhouse Foundation at 631-668-1124.