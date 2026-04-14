Jean Shafiroff Hosts Women’s History Month Luncheon
1 minute 04/14/2026
Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff
Harry and Valerie Cooper
James and Meg McCartney
Martin Shafiroff, Jean Shafiroff, Veronica Kelly, Ray Kelly
Jean Shafiroff, Ray Kelly
Lora Drasner, Lee Fryd
Lee and Cece Black
Christine Schott, George Ledes
Jean Shafiroff hosted a private luncheon at Café Boulud in Palm Beach to honor Women’s History Month and support the New York Women’s Foundation. The event was underwritten by Jean and Martin Shafiroff and brought together 45 guests from Palm Beach society. Speakers highlighted the importance of advancing women’s equality and supporting underserved communities. Notable attendees included Ray Kelly and Veronica Kelly.