Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Jean Shafiroff Hosts Women’s History Month Luncheon

By
1 minute 04/14/2026
Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff

Jean Shafiroff hosted a private luncheon at Café Boulud in Palm Beach to honor Women’s History Month and support the New York Women’s Foundation. The event was underwritten by Jean and Martin Shafiroff and brought together 45 guests from Palm Beach society. Speakers highlighted the importance of advancing women’s equality and supporting underserved communities. Notable attendees included Ray Kelly and Veronica Kelly.

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Harry and Valerie Cooper

Harry and Valerie Cooper

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James and Meg McCartney

James and Meg McCartney

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Martin Shafiroff, Jean Shafiroff, Veronica Kelly, Ray Kelly

Martin Shafiroff, Jean Shafiroff, Veronica Kelly, Ray Kelly

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Jean Shafiroff, Ray Kelly

Jean Shafiroff, Ray Kelly

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Lora Drasner, Lee Fryd

Lora Drasner, Lee Fryd

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Lee and Cece Black

Lee and Cece Black

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Christine Schott, George Ledes

Christine Schott, George Ledes

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Jean Shafiroff hosted a private luncheon at Café Boulud in Palm Beach to honor Women’s History Month and support the New York Women’s Foundation. The event was underwritten by Jean and Martin Shafiroff and brought together 45 guests from Palm Beach society. Speakers highlighted the importance of advancing women’s equality and supporting underserved communities. Notable attendees included Ray Kelly and Veronica Kelly.

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