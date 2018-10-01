What to Do

Tour the Hamptons in The Bridgehampton Road Rally on October 6

Experience the Hamptons like you’ve never seen before.

Daniel DeMonte II October 1, 2018
One of the classic cars participating in the Road Rally, Photo: Barbara Lassen
One of the classic cars participating in the Road Rally, Photo: Barbara Lassen

The year is 1915. Ford Model T, Brewster Model 41 and FRP Runabout cascade across the East End in the first-ever road races. These street races, sponsored by local firehouses, only add to the summer carnivals and other events out East. Spectators look on in awe as cars zoom across the street at breakneck speeds. They were the first of their kind. The rectangular courses included stops on Main Street, Halsey Lane, Paul’s Lane and Ocean Avenue, giving drivers a truly special view of the land.

Fast-forward to 2018 and the tradition of the road rally is still alive and well. Classic cars such as the Chevrolet Corvette, Mercedes Benz S Barker Tourer, Porsche 911, or anything else built before 1969 take over the road again during the 2018 Bridgehampton Road Rally presented by The Bridgehampton Museum on October 6.

More Road Rally participants, Photo: Barbara Lassen
More Road Rally participants, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Bridgehampton has a rich history of racing. These early sponsored races evolved to be a true spectacle in the late 1940s and early 1950s, inspired by the original Watkins Glen racetrack in upstate New York. European racing cars climbed to speeds over 100 mph on a short 4-mile course that ran through Bridgehampton and Sagaponack. In 1953, due to the death of a street racer, New York State banned street racing altogether. However, in its brief heyday, racing stars such as Briggs Cunningham, Tommy Cole, George Huntoon, Fred Wacker, the Collier brothers, Bob Grossman, John Fitch, Dave Garroway and many others raced out on the East End in front of grand crowds.

After the racing ban, Bridgehampton Race Circuit opened in 1957 on 500 acres of open land just north of town It soon became known as one of the best circuits in the world, attracting famous drivers such as Mario Andretti, Phil Hill, Walt Hansgen, Pedro Rodriguez and Dan Gurney. Although its final race took place in 1970, it continued to bring joyful spectators and riders for another 20 years. At the turn of the millennium, the track was transformed into a golf course, further archiving the racing spirit.

Even Dan Rattiner himself has been known to participate in the Road Rally, Photo: Barbara Lassen
Dan Rattiner loves a good rally, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Even though the racing thrills are saved for the archives, The Bridgehampton Historical Society organized the first Vintage Sports Car Road Rally in 1993 to keep the thrilling history of the course, and of the culture, alive from Montauk to Southampton. Ever since then, the event has breathed life back into the racing culture on the East End.

This year’s rally will consist of four different components. The day will host a judged show, parade, historic trivia quest, and a special timed component. The Rally Route itself runs across 60 miles of beautiful East End scenery and includes four stops to collect poker cards in order to compile a winning hand, as well as stops for historic trivia sites. Overall, the course should take competitors around three hours to complete.

The Bridgehampton Road Rally takes place on Saturday, October 6. Visit bhmuseum.org or call 631-537-1088 for details.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Speech in
October 1, 2018
103

Danny Peary Talks to ‘Time for Ilhan’ Director Norah Shapiro & Ilhan Omar

Young woman using mobile phone during lunch with friends in a restaurant.
October 1, 2018
92

Dig In to North Fork Dinner Specials and Prix Fixe Menus this Fall

Paul Harding, US-amerikanischer Autor auf dem Internationalen Literaturfestival Berlin, us-american writer, DEU, Berlin, 16.9.2011[Â© (c) Ekko von Schwichow, Joachim-Friedrich-Strasse 33, 10711 Berlin, Tel./Fax:+49(0)30/89 09 42 -98/99, mobil 0179699 46 45, mail@ schwichow.de, http://www.schwichow.de; (Bank Details/Bankverbindung) BLZ 100 100 10, (Account/ Konto-Nr.) Postbank:1986-47-109; IBAN: DE45 1001 0010 0198 6471 09, BIC: PBNKDEFF; (tax number/Steuernr.) 1124/529/61838 (tax office/Finanzamt) Berlin-Wilmersdorf; All rights reserved by Ekko von Schwichow .NO Model release. Contact me for any usage except editorial, Usage only with attached credit line Â© (c) Ekko von Schwichow/schwichow.de, voucher copy, fee and strictly under my terms and conditions. Nutzung nur gegen Honorar mit Urhebervermerk Â© (c) Ekko von Schwichow/schwichow.de, Belegexemplar und ausschliesslich zu meinen Liefer- und VerÃ¶ffentlichungsbedingungen. Nutzung auÃerhalb journalistischer Berichterstattung nur nach schriftlicher Vereinbarung. Weitergabe nur mit Genehmigung. Wenn nicht anders vereinbart, gelten die Honorare der Mittelstandsgemeinschaft Foto-Marketing/MFM -www.bvpa.org. ]
September 30, 2018
125

Writers Speak Wednesdays Return with Novelist Paul Harding and More

Way Out of the Hamptons sign should help lost vacationers
September 30, 2018
136

Hamptons Police Help Lost Vacationers Return to NYC