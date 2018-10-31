Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: East End Wine & Wineries

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the Hamptons and North Fork winners in the various East End Wine & Wineries categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST CABERNET

Platinum – Jamesport Vinyards

Gold – Lenz Winery

Silver – Shinn Estate Vineyards and Farmhouse

Bronze – Raphael

BEST CHARDONNAY

Platinum – Paumanok Vineyards

Gold – Lieb Cellars

Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Bronze – Jamesport Vinyards

BEST MERLOT

Platinum – Lenz Winery

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Palmer Vineyards

Bronze Macari Vineyards

BEST ROSÉ

Platinum – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Gold – Jamesport Vinyards

Silver – Croteaux Vinyards

Bronze – Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery

BEST TASTING ROOM

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – McCall Wines

Silver – Sparkling Pointe

Bronze – Castello Di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

Bronze – Raphael

BEST TASTING ROOM STORE

Platinum – Raphael

Gold – Duck Walk Vineyard South

Silver – Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

Bronze Martha Clara Vineyards

BEST VINEYARD SCENERY

Platinum – Kontokosta Winery

Gold – Jamesport Vineyards

Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Bronze – Bedell Cellars

BEST WINE CLUB

Platinum – Bedell Cellars

Platinum – Roanoke Vineyards

Gold – Lieb Cellars

Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Bronze – Jamesport Vinyards

BEST WINEMAKER

Platinum – Wölffer Estate – Roman Roth

Gold – Jamesport Vineyards – Dean Babier

Silver – Bedell – Richard Olsen-Harbich

Bronze – Sherwood House Vineyards – Giles Martin

BEST WINERY

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Castello Di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

Bronze – Bedell Cellars

Bronze – Raphael

BEST WINERY EVENTS

Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards

Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver – Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard

Bronze – Martha Clara Vineyards

BEST WINERY STAFF

Platinum – Roanoke Vineyards

Gold – Jamesport Vineyards

Silver – Lieb Cellars

Bronze – Paumanok Vineyards

Bronze – Pugliese Vineyards

BEST WINE TOUR COMPANY

Platinum – Long Island Vineyard Tours

Gold – East End Wine Tasting Tours

Silver – Vintage Bicycle Tours

Silver – North Fork Wine Tours

Bronze – Elegant Wine Tours of L.I.