Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: East End Wine & Wineries

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the Hamptons and North Fork winners in the various East End Wine & Wineries categories!
BEST CABERNET
Platinum – Jamesport Vinyards
Gold – Lenz Winery
Silver – Shinn Estate Vineyards and Farmhouse
Bronze – Raphael
BEST CHARDONNAY
Platinum – Paumanok Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Cellars
Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Bronze – Jamesport Vinyards
BEST MERLOT
Platinum – Lenz Winery
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Palmer Vineyards
Bronze Macari Vineyards
BEST ROSÉ
Platinum – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Gold – Jamesport Vinyards
Silver – Croteaux Vinyards
Bronze – Clovis Point Vineyard & Winery
BEST TASTING ROOM
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – McCall Wines
Silver – Sparkling Pointe
Bronze – Castello Di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
Bronze – Raphael
BEST TASTING ROOM STORE
Platinum – Raphael
Gold – Duck Walk Vineyard South
Silver – Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
Bronze Martha Clara Vineyards
BEST VINEYARD SCENERY
Platinum – Kontokosta Winery
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Bronze – Bedell Cellars
BEST WINE CLUB
Platinum – Bedell Cellars
Platinum – Roanoke Vineyards
Gold – Lieb Cellars
Silver – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Bronze – Jamesport Vinyards
BEST WINEMAKER
Platinum – Wölffer Estate – Roman Roth
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards – Dean Babier
Silver – Bedell – Richard Olsen-Harbich
Bronze – Sherwood House Vineyards – Giles Martin
BEST WINERY
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Castello Di Borghese Vineyard & Winery
Bronze – Bedell Cellars
Bronze – Raphael
BEST WINERY EVENTS
Platinum – Jamesport Vineyards
Gold – Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver – Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard
Bronze – Martha Clara Vineyards
BEST WINERY STAFF
Platinum – Roanoke Vineyards
Gold – Jamesport Vineyards
Silver – Lieb Cellars
Bronze – Paumanok Vineyards
Bronze – Pugliese Vineyards
BEST WINE TOUR COMPANY
Platinum – Long Island Vineyard Tours
Gold – East End Wine Tasting Tours
Silver – Vintage Bicycle Tours
Silver – North Fork Wine Tours
Bronze – Elegant Wine Tours of L.I.