East End Kids Event Highlights: Halloween Weekend

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place on Halloween weekend, October 26–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rained out. And don’t miss this weekend’s exciting North Fork and Hamptons event highlights. Visit DansPapers.com/Events to find even more things for adults and kids to do.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Annual Halloween Bash

October 26, 4 p.m.

Unfurl those capes, shine your tiaras and break out the facepaint, because it’s time for the Children’s Museum of the East End’s (CMEE) annual Halloween Bash. Families are invited to enjoy a fun-filled evening of ghoulish games, trick-or-treating, creepy crafts, a costume parade and lots of other fun activities. Tickets are $12 and likely to sell out.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Frankenstein Follies

October 26–28, times vary

Bring the whole family to Bay Street Theater for a Halloween-themed musical revue directed and choreographed by Helene Leonard and performed by Stages, an East End children’s theater group, featuring all of your favorite monsters and ghouls with a cast of local performers. The 24th annual Halloween spectacular is sure to please families with kids of all ages. Tickets $15.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Port Jefferson Harvest Fest

October 28, noon–5 p.m.

This exciting event includes musical performances, the Super Scientific Circus Show, the Chowder Crawl, a costumed dog parade, a marshmallow roast, haunted walking tour, a woodcarving demonstration, an antique farm machinery display, a farmers market, festive crafts, tastings and more. Check out the site for a full map of activities. Free admission.

Port Jefferson, Throughout Port Jefferson Village. portjeffchamber.com

Ragamuffin Parade & Pumpkin Trail

October 28, 1 p.m.

Children nine and under are invited to don their favorite costumes and enjoy games at Agawam Park from 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. before the parade lines up at 1 p.m. and proceeds to march down Windmill Lane. The trick-or-treat pumpkin trail follows immediately after, when business owners with paper pumpkins in their window give out candy. Free.

Agawam Park, 23 Main Street, Agawam Park. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

Sag Harbor Ragamuffin Parade

October 28, 1 p.m.

Families can show off their creepy—or cute—costumes in this fun Halloween parade. Participants line up on Nassau Street and walk down Main Street to the Custom House lawn for family games and homemade, spooky treats from the Ladies Village Improvement Society’s bake sale. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun—children, adults and even pets. Free admission. The Pumpkin Trail for trick-or-treaters takes place on Halloween.

Sag Harbor, Nassau Street to Custom House. sagharborchamber.com