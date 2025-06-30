LTV to Host Exciting Live Music & More in July

LTV Studios entrance

LTV East Hampton will be hosting numerous events throughout the month of July at their venue located at 75 Industrial Road in Wainscott.

Take a look at them below.

LTV EVENTS THIS JULY 2025

Black Culture on the East End

The Black Culture on the East End event will be taking place on Thursday, July 3 at 7 p.m. for its’ third annual kickoff, hosted and produced by former United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sujay Johnson Cook. This event is presented by LTV Studios World Voice Series.

The event will be filled with dancing, comedy, and a celebration of culture throughout the evening, as well as surprise performances by guests and contributions by co-hosts Crystal Brown and Dr. Maria DeLongoria.

Guests from all over the business, fashion, film, and education industries will be present and others in attendance will be given the opportunity to take part in live filming of Cook’s LTV series, “Live with Sujay.”

Rising actress, comedian, and writer, Nicky Sunshine, will also be amongst the many performances taking place that evening.

Tickets for general admission are priced at $60 online and $65 upfront at the door.

You can also opt in for VIP Reserved seating online, which includes two drink vouchers, priced at $75.

The event is sponsored by many organizations, including The Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, HipShake Music, Springs Brewery, Bottle Hampton, and Catskill Mountain Foundation. This benefit will honor The Global Black Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

“We hope to continue with living history and now legacy,” Cook said. “Not only telling the stories, but helping the generations who follow us to have their stories archived, and to know those who paved the way, literally and figuratively – many lived here before the streets were paved – and that many will know the work of the Chamber and the wonderful ways LTV supports community efforts. We were the first to fill STUDIO 1, and now so many amazing events happen there.”

Live Concert with Little Toby Walker

Toby Walker, a nationally acclaimed guitarist and entertainer, will be performing on Thursday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. This event is presented by the LTV Studio’s and the East End Underground Live Concert Series.

Walker is known for uniquely blending various music styles, such as the blues, ragtime, rock and roll, and jazz, according to his website, and is also an inductee of the New York Blues Hall of Fame. He has legendary hits, including “The Nitro Express,” “I Got to Love Somebody,” and “Central Islip Jail Blues.”

Tickets are priced at $25 in advance and $30 upfront at the door. VIP reserved cafe seating is also available, costing $40 and including a drink ticket.

Springs Brewery and Bottle Hampton will be sponsoring the event.

The Classical Pianist and the Contemporary Painter

Mark your calendars for this exclusive sight and sound event where 4 renowned artists will create original works, as a pianist performs classic music. This event is presented by LTV and the Inspiration Plus Foundation, and will take place on Friday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Artists Dan Welden, Scott Bluedorn, Aurelio Torres and Janet Jennings will each paint their own unique pieces, with Axel Quinke playing music in the background, “resulting in four distinct visual interpretations of a shared musical journey.”

The completed pieces of art will be available for sale after the event.

Tickets are priced at $30 and $35 upfront at the door. VIP Reserved Cocktail Table Seating is also available starting from $60, including a drink ticket.

The event is sponsored by Springs Brewery, Bottle Hampton, and Art Hampton.

Phil Markowitz Solo Show

Phil Markowitz, a jazz pianist, composer, and educator from Brooklyn, will be performing solo on Sunday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

This event is presented by The McIver Jazz Piano Series, hosted by LTV Studios and Hamptons Jazz Fest.

Markowitz is known for his lyrical and classic harmonies, and has released albums such as “In the Woods” and “Perpetuity.” He is also a dedicated educator with a “unique blend of innovation and tradition [that] makes him a deeply respected figure in contemporary jazz,” according to a statement.

Tickets are priced at $15 in advance, and $20 at the door, and students are eligible for $10 off with a valid ID. VIP Cafe seating is also available for $35, including a drink voucher.

This event is sponsored by Springs Brewery and Bottle Hampton.

For more information regarding the event, visit ltveh.org.