Hugh Jackman Awarded at Hamptons Star-Studded Golden Heart Awards

Actually, forget star-studded—the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards was attended by a whole galaxy of East End celebrities. On October 16, Hamptonite Michael Kors, along with co-chairs Kate Hudson, John Idol, Aerin Lauder, Jordan Roth, Blaine Trump and honorary chairman and Mastic resident Anna Wintour, hosted the 12th annual charity event.

According to Vogue, the evening began with cocktails at Spring Studios in New York City and opening remarks by Amber Ruffin. East Hamptonite Nathan Lane presented Tony Kushner with the Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Trump presented Jamie Niven with the award for Outstanding Volunteerism. Kors honored Hamptons fan Hugh Jackman with the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service, after which Jackman burst into song, with Wintour’s permission, singing a few verses of “Oh, What A Beautiful Morning” from the musical Oklahoma. Jackman then returned to his table with wife Deborra-Lee Furness and Hamptonite Naomi Watts. Hamptonites Donna Karan and Mark Harris were also in attendance.

One mustn’t forget that this glamorous award show was at its heart, a charity event. Thus, the evening moved on to an auction full of tantalizing food-centric experiences. Included were, an Italian dinner at Rao’s, a meal with Ina Garten in her East Hampton home and, lastly, a personalized dinner with East Hampton couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka prepared by Gramercy Tavern’s Chef Michael Anthony. According to The Daily Front Row, dinner with Harris and Harris sold for $100,000.

God’s Love We Deliver is New York City’s leading provider of nutritious, individually tailored meals to people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. This year’s Golden Heart Awards raised $2.5 million for the organization. Kors told Vogue, “Sometimes I think people think that fashion and show business are full of people who are jaded and self-absorbed, but I think that this night always proves to me that’s not the case at all.”