The Southold Historical Society welcomed new Executive Director Deanna Witte-Walker this week. Witte-Walker assumed her role officially on October 1, replacing Karen Lund Rooney, and she will report directly to the Southold Historical Society Board.

Witte-Walker has been working for Southold Historical Society since 2011. Her vast knowledge of the inner workings of the organization paired with her strong interpersonal skills made her a great fit for the position, the Society explains in Tuesday’s announcement. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Adelphi University in Elementary Education, with a minor in Social Sciences. The pairing of both education and social science helped lay a foundation for what would later become a career in Historical Societies.

After spending a number of years at home with her two sons, Witte-Walker began working part-time at Oysterponds Historical Society in 2009, and then joined Southold Historical Society’s staff in 2011 after their longtime office administrator retired. Since coming aboard, she has deepened her understanding and broadened her awareness of the Society’s needs and its role in the community—as assistant director and most recently as acting director.

Witte-Walker’s predecessor, Rooney, took a three-month leave of absence, and then returned to Southold Historical Society as Grants and Museum Outreach Administrator. The two women have worked together comfortably for the past three years.

As Executive Director, Witte-Walker will be responsible for the day to day operations and activities of the Southold Historical Society. She will oversee programs and events, fundraising, professional and volunteer staff, exhibitions, as well as the preservation of the Society’s vast collection of historic artifacts and buildings.

Anyone interested in joining the Southold Historical Society or in volunteering can visit their website at southoldhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-765-5500.