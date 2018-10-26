Robert De Niro Speaks Up After Being Targeted with Pipe Bomb

A bomb was left on Montauk homeowner Robert De Niro’s doorstep. Deadline reports that on Thursday, October 25 a mysterious package was delivered to the building that houses De Niro’s restaurant, film center and global media company. It was later confirmed that the package contained a PVC pipe bomb.

A spokesperson for Tribeca Enterprises stated that the package was addressed to De Niro, so they informed the NYPD, who removed it from the premises. The building reopened later that day. The package was similar in structure to the other bombs sent to former vice President Joe Biden, Eric Holder, John Brennan, James Clapper, Cory Booker, George Soros, Maxine Waters, Tom Steyer, the Obamas and the Clintons. All targets share two major traits: they all lean toward the Democratic side of the political spectrum, and they’re open critics of President Donald Trump. De Niro has been exceedingly vocal about his disgust with the president, frequently urging people to vote against him.

De Niro released a statement through spokesperson Stan Rosenfield on October 26. He says, “I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us. There’s something more powerful than bombs and that’s your vote. People must vote!”

So far, none of the delivered bombs have detonated, but an arrest has been made. The alleged terrorist is identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr., a man from Aventura, Florida with at least eight arrests dating back to 1991. The police apprehended Sayoc outside a Florida AutoZone and towed a white van covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat decals (pictured below) that he allegedly lived in. The Guardian reports that he’s been charged with five federal offenses, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of an explosive, threats against former presidents, threatening interstate commerce and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces up to 48 years in prison.