Scarlett Johansson Banks $15 Million for Solo Black Widow Movie

Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 came out in 2010, and she is just now getting her first solo movie. While the length of time it took Marvel to feature a female-centric film does reek of sexism, her paycheck does not. Considering how much her male counterparts made for their first standalone films, it seems like her glass ceiling has been long shattered.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Johansson will receive a $15 million paycheck for the upcoming film focused on her character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. This salary is roughly equal to what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth reportedly received for their roles in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok.

Typically, Marvel is remiss to offer much for solo movies. For example, Robert Downey Jr. received only $500,000 for the first Iron Man, but would later earn $50 million for the first Avengers movie. Johansson’s upcoming $15 million is leaps and bounds ahead of the $2 million Chadwick Boseman earned for Black Panther, America’s highest grossing superhero movie of all time. And Gal Gadot‘s $300,000 for Wonder Woman looks like pocket change in comparison.

While a Marvel spokesperson has stated, “Marvel Studios disputes the accuracy of these numbers and as a matter of policy, we never publicly disclose salaries or deal terms.” The Hollywood Reporter assures multiple sources have verified the numbers.

The upcoming Black Widow movie is reported to set before the first Avengers movie. The film will be directed by Cate Shortland, who is best known for the Nazi drama Lore, a story about a young girl put in charge of escorting her younger siblings to her grandmother’s house after her Nazi father abandons them. Shortland seems like a fitting choice to write the origin movie for Black Widow’s transformation from a trained Russian assassin to an alien-fighting hero.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.