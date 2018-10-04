Celebrate National Taco Day with Dan’s Best Tacos on the East End

It may not be Tuesday, but it’s still taco time, as October 4 marks National Taco Day.

The taco, which is the Mexican term for the English word “sandwich,” has become a household favorite from America’s West Coast all the way to the eastern tip of Long Island—let Dan’s Corona MonTaco serve as proof. Mexican immigrants originally brought the dish to the United States in the 19th century. Family run Mexican shops began popping up all over the Southwest introducing the deliciously, unfamiliar dishes. Curiosity struck and the rest of the country soon wanted in on the new cuisine. The taco’s reputation quickly skyrocketed ultimately resulting in its own national holiday!

People are crazy about tacos for their tastiness, convenience and wide variety of ways to be eaten. Whether it’s a soft or hard shell filled with a specific fish, meat or vegetarian option, tacos can easily be made to suit any individual’s personal preference.

In search of the best place to celebrate tacos today? Look no further than the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 taco category. These restaurants were voted for by informed East Enders, so they’re guaranteed to offer the greatest tacos in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Union Cantina

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3500 unioncantina.net

Gold

Sabrosa

1152 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-6565 sabrosamexicangrill.com/watermill

Silver

RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

43 Canoe Place, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544 rumbahamptonbays.com

Bronze

The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-2345 gurneysresorts.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Maple Tree

820 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2019 mapletreebbq.com

Gold

Lucharito’s

119 Main Street, Greenport

631-77-6666 lucharitos.com

Silver

Funcho’s Fajita Grill

1156 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-7277

Bronze

The North Fork Shack

41150 County Road 48, Southold

631-876-5566 thenorthforkshack.com