Fiendish Caravan Lays Waste to U.S. Border: Watch Before You Vote!

Only your vote can stop this deadly invasion.

Videos November 5, 2018

Just as President Donald Trump predicted, the caravan of murderous interlopers has our southern border under siege, putting our very freedom at stake! As can clearly be seen in the video above, things are dire at the border, but it’s not too late.

Vote Republican on Tuesday to stop this immediate and dangerous invasion, and to ensure Operation Faithful Patriot isn’t blocked by violent leftist snowflakes when they’re sworn in to office in January 2019. Only our president, riding atop his noble patriot eagle, and a GOP-ruled House and Senate can stop the human tide currently overwhelming our country and threatening our sovereignty.

Trump riding bald eagle
Photo: Steve Byland, Gino Santa Maria, Anirut Rassameesritrakool/123RF
