Christie Brinkley Talks Global Warming, Grandkids and Thanksgiving Plans

Sag Harbor resident Christie Brinkley sat down with Extra’s AJ Calloway to discuss a whole range of topics: from the California wildfires to her Thanksgiving plans. So let’s take a moment to catch up with our favorite Hamptons supermodel.

In the clip, released on November 15, Brinkley begins by discussing how devastating the recent fires in California have been, and how heartbroken she is as a Los Angeles native. “It’s really hard to turn on the TV and watch my hometown burn, and watch people’s lives go up in ash,” she says. While there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the cause of the infernos, Brinkley attributes them to global warming, advising people to take action against it for the sake of their children and grandchildren.

At the mention of grandchildren, Brinkley looks directly into the camera, as if trying to make eye contact with her children watching the video, and says, “I wish I had a grandchild.” It seems like she and ex-husband Billy Joel might be getting one in the near future, as their daughter Alexa Ray Joel, who got engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason on New Year’s Day 2018, told her mom last week that she’s finally ready to start the wedding planning process.

Calloway then asks about Brinkley’s Thanksgiving plans, and she reports that her family is taking a break from holiday vacations to have an old-fashioned dinner at home. “I’m cooking up a storm,” she says smiling. What a coincidence that she’s decided to cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal the same year fellow East Ender Kelly Ripa has decided to stop.

Finally, Brinkley briefly mentions how much fun she had judging the recently wrapped-up second season of American Beauty Star, adding that host Ashley Graham is an expert when it comes to building up contestants’ confidence. The premiere is set for January 2, 2019 at 7 p.m. on Lifetime.