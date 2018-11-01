Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the various North Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!





BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum – Nova Constellation Gallery

Gold – William Ris Gallery

Silver – North Fork Craft Gallery

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER

Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Gold – Kat O’Neill

Silver – Heidi Lechner

Bronze – Yvonne Dagger

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel

Gold – The Shoppes at East Wind

Silver – Long Island Aquarium

Silver – Custer Institute and Observatory

Bronze – The All Star

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Monica Murphy

Gold – Sara Hartman

Silver – Jewlee Trudden

Bronze – Inda Eaton

BEST LOCAL BAND

Platinum – Souled Out

Gold – Spaghetti Westerners

Silver – In The Groove

Bronze – Sahara

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Ray Red Entertainment

Gold – Jim Turner

Silver – Paul Mahos

Bronze – Dante Mazzetti

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas

Gold – Greenport Theatre

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society Museum

Gold – East End Seaport and Maritime Museum

Silver – Hallockville Museum Farm Museum

Silver – East End Arts Council

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM 92.9

Gold – WPPB 88.3

Silver – WELJ 104.7

Bronze – WBAZ 102.5