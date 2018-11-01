Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

Artists & GalleriesDan's Best of the Best

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the various North Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – Nova Constellation Gallery
Gold – William Ris Gallery
Silver – North Fork Craft Gallery

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Gold – Kat O’Neill
Silver – Heidi Lechner
Bronze – Yvonne Dagger

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel
Gold – The Shoppes at East Wind
Silver – Long Island Aquarium
Silver – Custer Institute and Observatory
Bronze – The All Star

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Sara Hartman
Silver – Jewlee Trudden
Bronze – Inda Eaton

BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – Souled Out
Gold – Spaghetti Westerners
Silver – In The Groove
Bronze – Sahara

BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Ray Red Entertainment
Gold – Jim Turner
Silver – Paul Mahos
Bronze – Dante Mazzetti

BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas
Gold – Greenport Theatre

BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society Museum
Gold – East End Seaport and Maritime Museum
Silver – Hallockville Museum Farm Museum
Silver – East End Arts Council

BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WELJ 104.7
Bronze – WBAZ 102.5

