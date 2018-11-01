Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the various North Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment
Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!
And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – Nova Constellation Gallery
Gold – William Ris Gallery
Silver – North Fork Craft Gallery
BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Gold – Kat O’Neill
Silver – Heidi Lechner
Bronze – Yvonne Dagger
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel
Gold – The Shoppes at East Wind
Silver – Long Island Aquarium
Silver – Custer Institute and Observatory
Bronze – The All Star
BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Sara Hartman
Silver – Jewlee Trudden
Bronze – Inda Eaton
BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – Souled Out
Gold – Spaghetti Westerners
Silver – In The Groove
Bronze – Sahara
BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Ray Red Entertainment
Gold – Jim Turner
Silver – Paul Mahos
Bronze – Dante Mazzetti
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas
Gold – Greenport Theatre
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – Suffolk County Historical Society Museum
Gold – East End Seaport and Maritime Museum
Silver – Hallockville Museum Farm Museum
Silver – East End Arts Council
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WELJ 104.7
Bronze – WBAZ 102.5