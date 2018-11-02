Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and hot spots in the various North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan’s Papers leading up the massive Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Celebration Concert featuring East End legend Paul Mahos on Friday, November 2!

View all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum – Helicopter Flight Services

Gold – Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN

Platinum – Ram’s Head Inn

Gold – Blue Iris B&B

Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Bronze – Seven on Shelter

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY

Platinum – East End Bike Tours

Gold – Vintage Bicycle Tours

Silver – Brew Crew Cycles

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Gold – Lighthouse Marine

Silver – Modern Yachts

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Gold – Lighthouse Marine

Silver – Modern Yachts

BEST CAMP

Platinum – Peconic Dunes 4-H

Gold – Dorothy P. Flint 4-H

BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE

Platinum – Main Street Drivers

Gold – North Fork Trolley Co.

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum – Island’s End Golf & Country Club

Gold – Cherry Creek Golf Links

Gold – Swan Lake Golf Club

Silver – Blackwells at Great Rock Golf Club

BEST GOLF INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Bill Fish at Island’s End

BEST HOTEL

Platinum – The Inn at East Wind Hotel

Gold – The Preston House and Hotel

Silver – Harborfront Inn

BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL

Platinum – Peconic Paddler

Platinum – One Love Beach

BEST MARINA

Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck

Gold – Lighthouse Marina

Silver – Great Peconic Bay Marina

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum – Ellen’s Run Summer

Gold – Shelter Island Run/Walk