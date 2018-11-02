Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and hot spots in the various North Fork Recreation, Travel & Tourism categories!
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum – Helicopter Flight Services
Gold – Wings Air
BEST BED & BREAKFAST / INN
Platinum – Ram’s Head Inn
Gold – Blue Iris B&B
Silver – Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Bronze – Seven on Shelter
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY
Platinum – East End Bike Tours
Gold – Vintage Bicycle Tours
Silver – Brew Crew Cycles
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Gold – Lighthouse Marine
Silver – Modern Yachts
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Gold – Lighthouse Marine
Silver – Modern Yachts
BEST CAMP
Platinum – Peconic Dunes 4-H
Gold – Dorothy P. Flint 4-H
BEST CAR / LIMO SERVICE
Platinum – Main Street Drivers
Gold – North Fork Trolley Co.
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum – Island’s End Golf & Country Club
Gold – Cherry Creek Golf Links
Gold – Swan Lake Golf Club
Silver – Blackwells at Great Rock Golf Club
BEST GOLF INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Bill Fish at Island’s End
BEST HOTEL
Platinum – The Inn at East Wind Hotel
Gold – The Preston House and Hotel
Silver – Harborfront Inn
BEST KAYAK / CANOE / SUP RENTAL
Platinum – Peconic Paddler
Platinum – One Love Beach
BEST MARINA
Platinum – Strong’s Marine – Mattituck
Gold – Lighthouse Marina
Silver – Great Peconic Bay Marina
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum – Ellen’s Run Summer
Gold – Shelter Island Run/Walk