Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Home & Personal Services

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum – Rubio Premier Motors

Gold – Village Auto Body

Silver – Dietrich’s Auto

BEST AWNING COMPANY

Platinum – C.E. King & Sons, Inc.

Gold – The Awning Company Inc.

BEST BUILDER / CONSTRUCTION

Platinum – Farrell Building Co.

Gold – N. Zappola & Associates

Silver – Ahrens Building Corp

Bronze – Eastbay Builders

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum – Beach Hand Wash

Gold – Hampton Auto Wash

Silver – Strebel’s Car Wash

Bronze – Southampton Car Wash

BEST CHIMNEY SERVICE

Platinum – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Gold – Hampton Hearth

Silver – Done Right Roofing & Chimneys

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Platinum – A Votre Service!

Gold – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

Silver – New York’s Little Elves

Bronze – NV Maintenance

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum – Custom Closets Direct

Gold – California Closets

Silver – Long Island Closet Design

BEST CONSTRUCTION / REMODELING

Platinum – N. Zappola & Associates

Gold – Eastbay Builders

Silver – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

Bronze – AJ Garage Doors

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum – Farrell Building Co.

Gold – N. Zappola & Associates

Silver – All Island Handyman

Bronze – Eastbay Builders

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum – Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold – Service Matters Hamptons LLC

Silver – Hire Society

Bronze – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

BEST ELECTRICIAN

Platinum – Leo’s Electric

Gold – Arnister Electric

Silver – All Wright Electric

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold – Green Logic

Silver – Enviroduct Cleaning

Bronze – Clearview Environmental Services

BEST FENCE

Platinum – Riverhead Fence Company

Gold – Safe Hampton

Silver – East End Fence & Gate

Bronze – The Deer Fence

Bronze – Craftsman Fence

BEST FIREPLACE STORE

Platinum – Hampton Hearth

Gold – Main Street Stove

Silver – Sag Harbor Fireplace

BEST FLOORING

Platinum – Cancos Tile

Platinum – We’ll Floor U Inc.

Gold – Carpetman

Gold – Champion Hardwood

Silver – Reliable Wood Flooring

Silver – Carpet One of the Hamptons

Bronze – Bay Carpet

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum – All Island Handyman

Gold – Best Level

Silver – Baywood Construction

Bronze – Southampton Handyman

BEST HEATING / AIR CONDITIONING

Platinum – Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Gold – Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Silver – Sparrow Heating AC

Bronze – Nugent & Potter

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT

Platinum – Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating INC.

Silver – Tom Kammerer Contracting

Bronze – Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum – Styled & Sold

Gold – Home Staging by SPC

Silver – Adla Interiors

Bronze – Leslie Tarbell Donovan of Staging Places

BEST HOUSE PAINTER / PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating INC.Gold – DiNome Painting

Silver – Vintage Painting

Bronze – Kaplan Painting

BEST HOUSE WATCHER / PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum – TA Property Management

Gold – A Votre Service!

Silver – C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

Bronze – Chaloners of the Hamptons

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum – Dream Windows & Interiors

Gold – North Fork Design Company

Silver – Styled & Sold

Bronze – JANGEORGe

BEST IRRIGATION

Platinum – K. Clemenz Irrigation

Gold – RB Irrigation LLC

Silver – Irrigation Man

Bronze – Irrigation Solutions

Bronze – Sprinkler One

BEST KITCHEN / BATH

Platinum – Ciuffo Cabinetry

Gold – Cancos Tile

Silver – Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

Bronze – Smith River Kitchens

BEST LANDSCAPER

Platinum – Nature’s Guardian Inc

Gold – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Silver – Stinchi Landscaping

Bronze – Groundworks @ Hrens

Bronze – Cantwell Landscaping

BEST MASONRY / STONE / TILE

Platinum – Southampton Masonry

Gold – Cancos Tile

Gold – Eastern Concrete

Silver – Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Bronze – Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry

BEST MOLD INSPECTION / REMOVAL

Platinum – AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Gold – East End Waterproofing

Gold – Five Borough Mold

Silver – ACM Basement Waterproofing

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum – Despatch of Southampton

Gold – Twin Forks Moving & Storage

Silver – Plycon

Bronze – Hall Lane

BEST OIL / GAS / PROPANE COMPANY

Platinum – Suburban Propane

Gold – Paraco Gas

Silver – Twin Forks Oil

Bronze – Danisi Fuel

BEST PAINTER

Platinum – Joe’s Custom Home Decorating INC.

Gold – Shore Painting

Silver – DiNome Painting

Bronze – Vintage Painting

BEST PARTY RENTAL

Platinum – Bermuda Party Rentals

Gold – Hampton Party Island

Silver – Sperry Tent Hamptons

Bronze – American Tent Company

BEST PEST CONTROL

Platinum – Fox Tree Service

Gold – Twin Forks Pest Control

Silver – Nardy Pest Control Inc.

Bronze – The Bugs Stop Here

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum – Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating

Gold – Plumb Tech

Silver – J.P. Mulvey Plumbing & Heating

Silver – Westhampton/Quogue Plumbing

Bronze – R. Essay Plumbing & Heating

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum – Schindler House Washing

Gold – Clearview House Washing Service

Silver – Vintage Painting

Bronze – East End Powerwashing

BEST ROOFER

Platinum – M. Stevens Roofing

Gold – Martins GC

Silver – Line Home Construction

Bronze – All Island Pro Roofing & Chimney

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum – Intelli Tec Security Services

Gold – Bellringer Communications Inc.

Silver – ADT

Bronze – Berkoski Security

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum – M&M Pools

Gold – Spring & Summer Activities

Silver – Kazdin Pools, Inc.

Bronze – Gibbons Pools

BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE

Platinum – Aquaman Pool Services

Gold – M&M Pools

Silver – Spring & Summer Activities

Bronze – AquaLine Swimming Pool Service

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum – Fox Tree Service

Gold – Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Silver – Jose Camacho Landscaping

Bronze – IntegrityTree

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum – Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Gold – Schindler Enterprises

Silver – Gold Standard Window Cleaning

Bronze – We Do Windows