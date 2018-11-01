Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Wellness & Beauty

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and personalities in the various South Fork Wellness & Beauty categories!
BEST ACUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong – Acupuncturist
Gold – Dr. Michelle Iona, DACM, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture
Silver – Diane M. Daniels, L.Ac, LMT
Bronze – Lauren Matzen
BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Hampton Haircutters
Gold – Mario’s Barber Shop
Silver – Ralph’s Barber Shop
Bronze – Orlando’s Barbershop
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Essential Chiropratic
Gold – SHIMA, Dr.Goodman
Silver – Hampton Bays Chiropractic
Bronze – Cohen Family Chiropractic
BEST COSMETIC & LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
Gold – Hampton Laser
Silver – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele
Silver – Dr. Kenneth Mark
BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Deborah Thompson Day Spa
Silver – Ocean Spa Long Island
Bronze – Spa Bellezza
BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Beach Dental
Gold – Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics / Dr. Mauro DiBenedetto
Silver – Westhampton Dental/Dr. Eric Christensen
Bronze – Pure Dental
Bronze – Hampton Bays Dental Associates
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology
Gold – Dr. Dana Stern
Silver – Hampton Dermatology
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.
Gold – Hampton Medical Care
Silver – Dr. Andreder of Peconic Family Medicine
Bronze – Dr. Elizabeth White-Fricker
BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – MMFitness- Monica Murphy
Gold – Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness
Silver – Silich Core + Strength/Linda Silich Personal Training
Bronze – Albee Rogers
Bronze – JT Personal Fitness Group
BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Joanne of Salon East
Gold – Katherine and Co.
Silver – Kelly of Salon East
Bronze – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters
BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Gayle & Jamie’s Beauty Salon
Gold – Rave Hair Salon & Spa
Silver – Salon East
Bronze – John D’Orazio Salon
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Christina of Gayle & Jaime’s Salon West
Gold – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon
Silver – Marc Zowine of Salon Xavier
Bronze – Vincent Da Silva of Gil Ferrer Salon
BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion
Gold – CrossFit Impervious
Silver – Silich Core + Strength/Trx Studio
Bronze – Studio 89
Bronze – Planet Fitness – Hampton Bays
BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST
Platinum – Kara Manwaring @ Trendsetters
Gold – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza
Silver – Angelina Daraio
Bronze – Sam of Exquisite Nails Hampton Bays
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Carla Gargano—Hamptons Massage Therapist
Gold – Stacy Krey – Ocean Spa Long Island
Silver – Diane M. Daniels, L.Ac, LMT
Bronze – Valerie Pease of The Yoga House
BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Manikur
Gold – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters
Silver – Hampton’s Exquisite Nails
Bronze – Westhampton Nail Spa
Bronze – Tickled Pink
BEST NUTRITIONIST
Platinum – Ann M. Silver
BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics
Gold – Hampton Dentistry
BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness
Gold – MMFitness- Monica Murphy
BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy
Gold – Liggett Drugs
Silver – Southrifty Drug, Inc
Bronze – White’s Drug & Dept. Store – Montauk
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Platinum – Scott Czujko
Gold – Matthew Mobious
Silver – Peconic Physical Therapy
BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates
Gold – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
Silver – Lauralee Bruce
BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus
Gold – Kelly Miloski
Silver – Roland Walker at Jabs
Bronze – Studio 89
BEST TRX TRAINER
Platinum – SILICH CORE + STRENGTH/Linda Silich Personal Training
Gold – Donna Pierro
Silver – Oscar Gonzalez
BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Kara Billingham of The Yoga House
Gold – Elyse Curro
Silver – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
Bronze – Becky Rosko
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – The Yoga House
Gold – Ananda Yoga Center
Gold – Good Ground Yoga
BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez
Gold – Amanda Lovett