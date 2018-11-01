Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Wellness & Beauty

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses and personalities in the various South Fork Wellness & Beauty categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan's Papers

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST ACUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Mary Beth Armstrong – Acupuncturist

Gold – Dr. Michelle Iona, DACM, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture

Silver – Diane M. Daniels, L.Ac, LMT

Bronze – Lauren Matzen

BEST BARBER SHOP

Platinum – Hampton Haircutters

Gold – Mario’s Barber Shop

Silver – Ralph’s Barber Shop

Bronze – Orlando’s Barbershop

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Essential Chiropratic

Gold – SHIMA, Dr.Goodman

Silver – Hampton Bays Chiropractic

Bronze – Cohen Family Chiropractic

BEST COSMETIC & LASER TREATMENTS

Platinum – Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

Gold – Hampton Laser

Silver – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele

Silver – Dr. Kenneth Mark

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Deborah Thompson Day Spa

Silver – Ocean Spa Long Island

Bronze – Spa Bellezza

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Beach Dental

Gold – Westhampton Center for Dentistry & Facial Aesthetics / Dr. Mauro DiBenedetto

Silver – Westhampton Dental/Dr. Eric Christensen

Bronze – Pure Dental

Bronze – Hampton Bays Dental Associates

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Platinum – Dr. Steven Fishman of Hampton Dermatology

Gold – Dr. Dana Stern

Silver – Hampton Dermatology

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.

Gold – Hampton Medical Care

Silver – Dr. Andreder of Peconic Family Medicine

Bronze – Dr. Elizabeth White-Fricker

BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – MMFitness- Monica Murphy

Gold – Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness

Silver – Silich Core + Strength/Linda Silich Personal Training

Bronze – Albee Rogers

Bronze – JT Personal Fitness Group

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Joanne of Salon East

Gold – Katherine and Co.

Silver – Kelly of Salon East

Bronze – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Gayle & Jamie’s Beauty Salon

Gold – Rave Hair Salon & Spa

Silver – Salon East

Bronze – John D’Orazio Salon

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Christina of Gayle & Jaime’s Salon West

Gold – Richard Ferara of Kevin Maple Salon

Silver – Marc Zowine of Salon Xavier

Bronze – Vincent Da Silva of Gil Ferrer Salon

BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM

Platinum – CrossFit Warrior Legion

Gold – CrossFit Impervious

Silver – Silich Core + Strength/Trx Studio

Bronze – Studio 89

Bronze – Planet Fitness – Hampton Bays

BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST

Platinum – Kara Manwaring @ Trendsetters

Gold – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza

Silver – Angelina Daraio

Bronze – Sam of Exquisite Nails Hampton Bays

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Carla Gargano—Hamptons Massage Therapist

Gold – Stacy Krey – Ocean Spa Long Island

Silver – Diane M. Daniels, L.Ac, LMT

Bronze – Valerie Pease of The Yoga House

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Manikur

Gold – Camille Rienecker @ Trendsetters

Silver – Hampton’s Exquisite Nails

Bronze – Westhampton Nail Spa

Bronze – Tickled Pink

BEST NUTRITIONIST

Platinum – Ann M. Silver

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics

Gold – Hampton Dentistry

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Jennifer Ann Healing Fitness

Gold – MMFitness- Monica Murphy

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Barth’s Pharmacy

Gold – Liggett Drugs

Silver – Southrifty Drug, Inc

Bronze – White’s Drug & Dept. Store – Montauk

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Platinum – Scott Czujko

Gold – Matthew Mobious

Silver – Peconic Physical Therapy

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates

Gold – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

Silver – Lauralee Bruce

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus

Gold – Kelly Miloski

Silver – Roland Walker at Jabs

Bronze – Studio 89

BEST TRX TRAINER

Platinum – SILICH CORE + STRENGTH/Linda Silich Personal Training

Gold – Donna Pierro

Silver – Oscar Gonzalez

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Kara Billingham of The Yoga House

Gold – Elyse Curro

Silver – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

Bronze – Becky Rosko

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – The Yoga House

Gold – Ananda Yoga Center

Gold – Good Ground Yoga

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – Oscar Gonzalez

Gold – Amanda Lovett