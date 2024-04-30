Richard & Evelyn Morales of The Rainbow Rolls Join Rose Soiree Lineup

The Rainbow Rolls owners Richard and Evelyn Morales

Richard and Evelyn Morales, owners of The Rainbow Rolls in Center Moriches, are serving their unique, creative and delicious ice cream confections at at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Richard & Evelyn Morales of The Rainbow Rolls

How did you get into this line of work?

We have always been passionate about enjoying ice cream, so starting our own ice cream business seemed like the right route for us. We are able to share something we love with the community while also working together.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We’re big dreamers, so we draw inspiration from each other. As far as the flavors go, we draw inspiration from flavors we love, as well as the ones we know the people in the community will love.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Within our niche, we are seeing that a lot of fruity flavors are becoming more and more popular. Every weekend at our store is filled with families coming to create their own fruity ice cream flavor, while also adding more fruits on top. Mango, peach and pineapple have been very popular lately. The best thing is that we allow people to create their own flavors, so they are always happy with the creation they come up with and we prepare.

What is your comfort food and why?

We’re big Italian food lovers, so spaghetti Bolognese is number one for us both. In terms of sweets, which we love, of course it’s ice cream! Our favorite flavor is Funky Monkey, which has banana and Nutella.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Evelyn: I’m a fan of the Rainbow Connection because it has Fruity Pebbles, so being able to smash up the cereal is always satisfying.

Richard: Funky Monkey. It’s my favorite flavor, so naturally my favorite to make as well.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We plan to have a small variety of our most popular flavors such as Cookies & Cream, The Unicorn, PB Blast and Chocolate Wasted.

The Rainbow Rolls is located at 333 Main Street, Center Moriches. Call 631-909-2372, or visit therainbowrolls.com