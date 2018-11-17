Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Scott Hewett Paints a Colorful Wish

Noyac-based artist Scott Hewett says he feels “like I have a unique and innate ability to reproduce color. I can manipulate it with a complexity to transform the ordinary into bold visual works of art. This piece, “looks like a Ferris Wheel,” Hewlett says “there was no particular inspiration for the piece.

I enjoy choosing challenging subjects to paint. The colors are bold but soften to subtle. I enjoy the play on harsh light and shadow in the softness of the dandelion.” This work was recently purchased by Patti Frank of Guard Hill Financial Corp.

Do you think in color?

Yes, I always think in color, and while playing music. Music and art go hand in hand, they are both visual to me.

If you could sit down to coffee with any artist from history, who would it be and what would you talk about?

Edward Hopper would make for a great meeting. I would ask him so many questions his head would spin…or maybe Sargent, Homer, or Turner, or… So many of these artists inspire me with their brilliant reproductions of light and color.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Play music with my current band Woody Boley and the Mud Show and chill [on the] the beach. I really enjoy fishing in Noyac Bay, particularly from my kayak along Jessups Neck—quite tranquil and the spring bite is very good…I also enjoy painting the dunes off Napeague stretch. The light is beautiful and creatively conducive. I’m not a big fan of winter but I like to do some pond skating with my kids.

What do you think the significance of painting is for contemporary society?

Visual art is inspirational to the human soul—it’s necessary for our wellbeing…I can’t imagine the world without it. There’s nothing better for me than walking into a gallery or museum…art is cultural significance.

Where’s the most unusual place your work has appeared?

I used to design athletic footwear and my graphics/illustrations were features on the shoes.

Where can our readers see more of your work?

They can visit my website at scotthewettfineart.com. People are welcome to visit my studio by contacting me [through the website] for an appointment.