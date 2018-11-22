Hamptons Event Highlights: Thanksgiving Weekend

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this Thanksgiving weekend, November 23–25, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

SoFo’s Annual Thanksgiving Open House

November 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Witness a sacred blessing by the Shinnecock Nation, traditional dancing by the Shinnecock Youth Dancers, the unveiling of the new shark exhibit and the kickoff to SoFo’s Holiday Charity Drive, which will benefit the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Free admission, but donations are encouraged.

South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo), 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

43rd Annual Marders Open House Celebration

November 23–25, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Enjoy homemade cookies, hot cider and live music and see birds of prey up close all weekend long. Get your face painted on Friday and Sunday; be uplifted by Genesis Gospel Choir on Saturday; and listen to Mary Woltz’s informative honeybee lecture on Sunday. An opening cocktail reception takes place on November 21 from 2–6 p.m. Free admission.

Marders, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

East Hampton Historical Society House & Garden Tour

November 23, 6 p.m.; November 24, 1 p.m.

A fabulous cocktail party at the Maidstone Club kicks off the 34th annual Thanksgiving tour on Friday. The next day, explore five spectacular East End properties while supporting the East Hampton Historical Society in its goals to educate and preserve local history. Tickets are $200 for the party and tour; $65 in advance for the tour only, $75 day of the tour.

Maidstone Club, 50 Old Beach Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

The Weight

November 23, 8 p.m.

The music of Levon Helm and The Band lives on in The Weight, featuring original members of the legendary roots rock band and others deeply connected to the group’s legacy. This is the most authentic presentation of The Band that the world is ever going to get, so don’t miss the chance to hear them perform hits like “Tears of Rage” and many others. Tickets $49.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

All Star Comedy: November 2018

November 24, 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by comedian Joseph Vecsey (The Unmovers, Sandy Wexler), this night of laughs features the comedic stylings of Adam Mamawala (Comedy Central, MTV), Doug Smith (Conan, Uproarious) and Emma Willman (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Tuck the kids into bed and prepare to bust a gut. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org