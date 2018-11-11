Hamptons Jail Security Booth Will Serve Delicious Egg Sandwiches

The Hamptons Police Department will soon begin selling their own egg sandwiches from the security booth at the entrance to the Hamptons Jail.

“The booth gets mistaken for a fast food drive-thru quite a bit, actually,” Hamptons Police spokesman Larry Hirsch said during a press conference this week. “We probably get more cars asking for egg sandwiches than anything else.”

As the jail doesn’t house long-term prisoners, Hirsch notes, not many people come by to visit those incarcerated there. “It’s more of a drunk tank, really,” Hirsch explained, “so we decided, why not turn the booth into a source of revenue?”

According to Hirsch, several styles of egg sandwich will be available, and the sandwiches will be made fresh to order in the jail’s kitchen, including standard fare, including bacon, sausage and ham options, along with various types of cheese. More specialized sandwiches will also be on offer, such as an eggs Benedict hoagie, hungry man breakfast hero, portobello mushroom and egg white sandwich, maple pancake and waffle sandwiches, as well as multiple variations on biscuits or English muffins.

Condiments—like ketchup, Frank’s Red Hot, Tabasco (including chipotle and habenero, jalepeno, sriracha and Buffalo flavors), homemade hollandaise sauce, gravy and the original Huy Fong Foods Sriracha—will also be available.

“Thanks to Chief, we’ve got a nice cooking facility in the jail, and it really doesn’t get much use,” Hirsch said, speaking to dozens of hungry reporters before dispersing samples throughout the local press corps.

These hot sandwiches, which happen to be scrumptious, will be delivered straight to the customers waiting in their cars at the Hamptons Jail security booth. In addition to providing yummy bites and a bit of cheer to visitors, the new sandwich program should improve visitor turnout for jailed drunks and other area offenders.

The service will debut in December, and plans are already underway to add gourmet coffee to the security booth menu.

Read more tales from the Hamptons Police Blotter