Julianne Moore Dances Her Way into Our Hearts in ‘Gloria Bell’ Trailer

A trailer for Montauk homeowner Julianne Moore‘s latest film, Gloria Bell, was released on November 13. Earlier this fall, she starred in Bel Canto as an opera star turned hostage; now she’s transformed from an elegant singer to a passionate dancer. The film tells a sincere story of a woman struggling to overcome the daunting post-divorce chapter in her life and, more importantly, discover what she values most in life.

The clip introduces her character, a free-spirited Los Angeles woman in her fifties named Gloria. She is shown dancing alone in a crowded club and desperately trying to reach out to her son, portrayed by Michael Cera, highlighting her overwhelming loneliness and need for companionship. Then Gloria meets Arnold, portrayed by John Turturro, and, as John Paul Young’s “Love Is in the Air” clearly indicates, a romance quickly forms between them. A sweet montage of zip-lining and paintball transitions into a more intimate image of him reading poetry to her in bed.

Unfortunately, things begin to fall apart when he overreacts about her amiability toward her ex-husband, portrayed by Brad Garrett. Gloria must navigate the complicated maze of dating, family, self-discovery and her passion for dancing.

Gloria Bell premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s now scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2019. The film is a remake of the 2013 Spanish dramedy Gloria, which is set in Chile and stars Paulina García. Both the original and the remake are directed by Sebastián Lelio and follow the same plot, with small changes made for the sake of American localization. East Enders were recently treated to a taste of Lelio’s impressive work during the Organización Latino-Americana (OLA) Latino Film Festival of the Hamptons. On November 9, the Parrish Art Museum screened his Oscar-winning foreign film Una Mujer Fantástica (A Fantastic Woman).