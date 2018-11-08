Paul McCartney Offers Chance to Sing Duet with Him in Liverpool Concert

Beatles and/or Wings fans, you can stop dreaming: Paul McCartney wants you to sing a duet with him in Echo Arena…seriously. The Amagansett rocker announced a new contest on Instagram and YouTube on Thursday for the chance to win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being a part of The Freshen Up Tour, his first UK tour in three years. The catch: you have to make a donation to his charity.

McCartney explains the rules of the contest in the video. To enter for your chance to win, make a donation to Meat Free Mondays through the online fundraising platform Omaze. The random person whose name is drawn and a plus-one will be flown to Liverpool, England—“The place where it all began,” as McCartney puts it. The winner then gets to join the former Beatles star onstage to sing a duet during the December 12 show. The video ends with McCartney happily encouraging the viewer in song, “You can do it…yeah!”

Not only does the winner get to sing onstage with McCartney in the historic city, they also get to hang out with him during sound check, maybe even strike up a conversation; enjoy listening to his songs, both old and new, in VIP seats at the sold-out concert; receive exclusive merchandise; and spend the night in a four-star hotel before flying back home. Flight and hotel costs will all be taken care of, obviously. The contest runs through November 25 and the winner will be announced on December 7.

The amount of money donated through Omaze determines the number of times a person’s name is entered in the contest, much like a raffle, therefore you’re incentivized to give more money to the cause to increase your chances of winning. The cause, Meat Free Mondays, is a non-profit campaign, launched by McCartney and his daughters, Mary and Stella McCartney, in 2009. It’s designed to raise awareness of the severe impact that eating meat has on the environment and the health benefits that come with going meatless one day each week. The donations will fund education resources, marketing, research and plant-based cooking workshops.