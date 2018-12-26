East End Kids Event Highlights: New Year’s Weekend

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place over New Year’s weekend, December 26–31, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fishes & Wishes

December 31, 6:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with your family and be home by bedtime. Enjoy a buffet dinner, DJ, dancing and a cash bar, culminating in a mock midnight toast at 10:30 p.m.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Kids Holiday Mini Art Camp

December 26–29, 10 a.m.

Students will make holiday themed decorations while exploring various mediums, including drawing, painting, collage, printing, puppets and sculpture. Projects will focus on engaging the imagination and exploring different materials and ideas about art. Each day we will feature a new theme and a different visiting artist, including Andi Pisacano, Virva Hinnemo, Elizabeth Karsch and Michele Mott. Materials will be provided, but students should wear clothes they can get messy in.

Golden Eagle Studio 144, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com

Barnaby Saves Christmas

December 27–29, 11 a.m.

This fun play tells the tale of the littlest elf and his reindeer friend who set off on a journey to save Christmas, along the way they meet some new friends and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Chanukah and the holiday season.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Family Workshop: Light Waves

December 28, 6 p.m.

Join in a special light-based workshop inspired by the exhibition Keith Sonnier: Until Today. Free with museum admission, but advance registration is required as space is limited.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Feeding Time at the Museum: Who Eats Whom?

December 29, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes tour of the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo). You will have the chance to see how the staff prepare food for animals. Then, you’ll get up close and personal with the animals as they are fed. The group will investigate food webs and the structural differences between carnivores, omnivores and herbivores. Groups are split by age: children 3–5 at 10:30 a.m., and children 6+ at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for kids. This fee also includes admission to the museum.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org