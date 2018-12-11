Jon Bon Jovi’s Hampton Water Rated Best 2018 Rosé in the World

East Hamptonite Jon Bon Jovi is more than a rock star; he’s an award-winning winemaker. His first-ever venture into the wine business, Hampton Water, has been named the #1 rosé in the world—as well as the #83 wine overall—on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018.

The wildly popular blend—concocted by Bon Jovi, son Jesse Bongiovi and famous French winemaker Gérard Bertrand—quickly sold out after hitting shelves earlier this year, although Dan’s Taste of Two Forks VIPs drank it to their hearts’ content. With the incredible success of the label’s launch and the lauded flavor and minerality found inside the bottle, it makes perfect sense that the wine would earn the title of highest-ranking rosé on the list, receiving a 90-point rating from the magazine.

The Top 100 list comprises the most noteworthy wines, from both established and new labels, reviewed by Wine Spectator editors throughout 2018. “The state of wine is as strong and exciting as ever,” Executive Director Thomas Matthews said in a statement. “We were particularly impressed with the continuing diversity of the wine world—more than half the wines are making their first appearance on our Top 100 list. We’re thrilled to share the rising stars, outstanding values and benchmark bottles from both traditional and emerging regions.”

The creators of Hampton Water were thrilled to hear the news. “It’s an incredible honor to be on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018, let alone ranked as the top rosé,” Bon Jovi said. “It’s a true testament to all of our hard work and I could not be more proud to share our excitement for, and love of, Hampton Water with people all over the world.” Co-founder Bongiovi echoed the sentiment, “To be recognized by this esteemed organization at all, especially in our first year, is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Although the wine is made from Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes from the French Mediterranean region of Languedoc, it is designed to capture the essence of life in the Hamptons, as well as the South of France. “Jesse and Jon came to me with an idea. Together we decided to make a premium rosé wine which represents the perfect link between [the two regions’] lifestyle,” said Bertrand. “I am proud to see our first vintage listed as the best rosé wine in the Wine Spectator Top 100.”