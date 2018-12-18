Photos: The Springs Tavern Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke Party

    Dawn Wilson enjoying the holiday party

    Marc Crockett sings a favorite Christmas song

    And the winner is .......? Todd McMullen 1st, Marc Crockett 2nd

    Karen and Kash Bryce of East Hampton celebrated their 33rd anniversary at The Springs Tavern and The Divas Karaoke party

    Juliette Parker enjoying the night with her daughter Joelle Parker

    Juliette Parker and Dawn Wilson dancing with abandon

    Brett Pawlowski having fun singing a holiday duet with Kimberly Esperian

    Dancing the night away at the Karaoke Ugly Sweater Party at The Springs Tavern

    The Springs Tavern Ugly Christmas Sweater contestants await the results

    The Divas Karaoke Host, Helen McGuire

    Ugly Christmas Sweater winners - 1st Place - Todd McMullen and 2nd Place -Marc Crockett

    Ugly Christmas Sweater winner Todd McMullen

    The Springs Tavern Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest and Karaoke Party

    Charlene DeSmet and Brett Pawlowski dancing in the aisles at The Springs Tavern

    Todd McMullen and Marc Crockett celebrate

    Dawn Wilson and Jenn Yarosh having a great time

    Keith Goudeau poses his festive Deadpool Christmas sweater

    The party is underway!

    Friends: Peter Chmiel, Todd McMullen,Keith Goudeau, Dawn Wilson, Jenn Yarosh, Marc Crockett

    Good friends, Marc Crockett, Dawn Wilson, Jenn Yarosh and Peter Chmiel having fun together picking a karaoke song

    Peter Chmiel shows off his red nose reindeer look, and the full might of his ugly Christmas sweater

    Peter Chmiel on the mic

    Kimberly Esperian sings out her favorite Christmas tune.

    Dylan has fun doing a duet with Kimberly Esperian

    Karen and Kash Bryce of East Hampton celebrated their anniversary showing off their sweater made of stickers.

    The talented Springs Tavern bartender, Dylan, shows off his fabulous voice singing Christmas song

    John Womag and Kimberly Esperian show off their Holiday style

    Dylan has fun doing a duet with Kimberly Esperian

    Kimberly Esperian, The Divas Karaoke host, Helen McGuire, John Womag

    Ugly Christmas Sweater winners - 1st Place - Todd McMullen and 2nd Place -Marc Crockett

    The Springs Tavern's Jackie Cobb serves customers with a holiday smile.

    Kimberly Esperian sings out her favorite Christmas tune.

    The Divas Karaoke host, Helen McGuire kicked off the party with a favorite holiday song.

    Kimberly Esperian,The Divas Karaoke host, Helen McGuire, John Womag

    Photos: The Springs Tavern Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke Party

    The Divas Karaoke hosted and guests danced and laughed the night away.

    Carole Blankman Ginsburg

    The holiday spirit was alive and alight at The Springs Tavern on Saturday night as The Divas Karaoke hosted a very colorful and creative Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

    Good times were had by all as contest participants and spectators enjoyed delicious food, sang Christmas karaoke favorites and danced in the aisles throughout the evening.

    The Ugly Christmas Sweater contest first place winner Todd McMullen took home a $100 gift card to The Springs Tavern, while second place winner Marc Crockett received a lovely gift basket.

    Doesn’t it look like a fun night?

