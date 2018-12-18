Photos: The Springs Tavern Ugly Christmas Sweater Karaoke Party

The holiday spirit was alive and alight at The Springs Tavern on Saturday night as The Divas Karaoke hosted a very colorful and creative Ugly Christmas Sweater contest.

Good times were had by all as contest participants and spectators enjoyed delicious food, sang Christmas karaoke favorites and danced in the aisles throughout the evening.

The Ugly Christmas Sweater contest first place winner Todd McMullen took home a $100 gift card to The Springs Tavern, while second place winner Marc Crockett received a lovely gift basket.

Doesn’t it look like a fun night?