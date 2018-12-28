Top 10 Funniest 2018 Moments on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

With his childlike innocence, sincere smile and infectious laugh, Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon never fails to make his viewers feel good. While he’s plenty of fun to watch on his own, he delivered a multitude of creative sketches featuring huge stars in ridiculous scenarios throughout 2018. Here are our Top 10 moments featuring East End celebrities on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

10. Alec Baldwin Challenges Hilaria to Push-Up Contest

Alec Baldwin has always been a proud man, and hates when people question whether or not Hilaria is out of his league. So he decided to prove his macho ability in the form of a push-up contest against his wife. While he lasted longer, she retaliated by performing a perfect handstand in a dress and heels. Sorry Alec, she won this round. Featured image credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9. Nathan Lane Explains the Do’s + Don’t’s of the Tony Awards

Without fail, East Hampton’s Nathan Lane is the epitome of fast wit, and poor Fallon couldn’t hold back his laughter as Lane explained the unspoken rules of the Tonys, including the importance of spandex and more.

8. Jerry Seinfeld Takes Over Jimmy Fallon’s Monologue

After eating too many Thanksgiving dinners left Fallon incapacitated, Amagansett resident Jerry Seinfeld had to perform the opening jokes. His patented down-to-Earth observational humor was a fulfilling holiday treat.

v

7. Sarah Jessica Parker Does Mad-Lib Theater

A classic Tonight Show bit, Fallon and Bridgehampton resident Sarah Jessica Parker, used a Mad-Lib script to write the ultimate love story: Popeye and Pinto, how a man who likes digging met a woman who collects bikinis.

6. Mariska Hargitay and Jimmy Fallon Battle in Virtual Reality Pictionary

A master sleuth on Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay teams up with co-star Ice-T against Fallon and Macaulay Culkin in a new type of Pictionary where you must draw in three-dimensional space. It’s even harder than it sounds.

5. Paul McCartney Writes an Angry Song About Fallon

Amagansett’s Paul McCartney is a childhood hero of Fallon, so having heard of the Beatles star’s emotion-driven writing process, the host intentionally infuriated McCartney to the point of writing an angry song about him on the spot.

4. The Avengers cast in the Best Brady Bunch Parody

A great parody is always a win and having your favorite Marvel stars sing a tweaked Brady Bunch theme song about their respective superheroes was a stroke of genius. The presence of East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr., Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman and all three Chrises complete with a surprise cameo by Tom Hiddleston made for an unforgettable—and catchy—moment.

3. Andy Cohen Offended Nicole Kidman and Céline Dion

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen make a great team, but during their first year as co-hosts of CNN’s coverage of New Year’s Eve at Times Square, Cohen managed to offend both Nicole Kidman and Céline Dion while interviewing them. Maybe Cooper should have handled the interviews.

2. Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Play “Can You Feel It?”

Jennifer Lopez and Fallon competed in the ultimate guessing game, where you have to blindly touch it to figure out what it is. Here’s a little preview: at one point Fallon is on the floor practically in tears.

1. The Test of Friendship Between BFFs Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake

Anybody who rides a tandem bicycle with you, is your bestie for life. Now, Fallon had a chance to prove to the NSYNC member, his wife Jessica Biel and the world, just how well he knows his best friend. For Fallon, there was a lot at stake.

*Bonus. Will Smith Sings Sitcom Themes Medley

While not technically an East Ender, Will Smith is iconic everywhere. And hearing the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star join Fallon for a medley of the world’s most famous sitcom themes is one for the history books.