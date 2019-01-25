East End Kids Event Highlights: January 25–29, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 25–29, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

27th Student Art Festival & Art Workshops

January 25–28, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The exhibition, on view through February 24, features the art of local K–12 students. Get inspired by the work of your peers, then head over to Golden Eagle Art Supply for free art workshops on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration for the workshops is required and only available to students K–5.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

January 25, 8 p.m.

Canadian actor and uber geek, Charles Ross, brings his solo madcap creation One-Man Star Wars Trilogy to the stage in this mind-bending whirlwind of a show. Ross retells the classic bad hair trilogy in 75 minutes—no costumes, no props, no sets—all the characters, the music, the ships and the battles. This show is designed for older children, teens and adults.

The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Jack and the Beanstalk

January 26, 11 a.m.; January 27, 3 p.m.

A handful of magic beans start our hero and his best friend Filpail the Cow on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the castle in the sky with Jack and his many friends as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. Tickets $10.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Pokémon and Pizza

January 28, 4 p.m.

Bring your Pokémon cards to trade, show off and play with friends and other enthusiasts. Homemade pizza will be served, so prepare for a super fun evening. For grades 6 and up. Admission is free, but registration is encouraged.

Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Express Yourself: Pollock Painting

January 29, 4 p.m.

What do you do when you’re happy, mad, sad or frightened? Express yourself and your emotions as you drip paint from sticks and create a unique abstract painting inspired by famous East End painter Jackson Pollock. Dress for mess. Admission is free, but registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org