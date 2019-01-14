Nancy Atlas Project’s Fireside Sessions Rock On with Randi Fishenfeld

Nancy Atlas & Friends welcomed rock violinist Randi Fishenfeld to the stage for the second night of the 2019 Fireside Sessions at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Another sold out performance, the crowd danced all night to the tunes of The Nancy Atlas Project, Fishenfeld and Mike Riley of Pure Prairie League.

Sponsored by Audi of Southampton, South Fork Peak Savers, Coors Light and Blue Moon Brewing Company, the Fireside Sessions, featuring The Nancy Atlas Project and esteemed guest musicians, continue through January 26. Tickets on sale now at Bay Street Theater (baystreet.org).

