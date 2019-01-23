Hamptons Event Highlights: January 25–28, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 25–28, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Love Bites: An Annual Tasting Event

January 26, 7 p.m.

There’s no better way to nourish body and soul this winter than at Love Bites, the annual benefit for Katy’s Courage. The evening boasts savory cuisine and sweet desserts from some of the East End’s finest eateries, including Almond, Art of Eating, The Clubhouse, Backyard Brine, Bell and Anchor, Dressen’s Donuts, Events by Peter Ambrose, The Golden Pear, Grace & Grit, Mill House, Hampton Coffee Company, Saaz, Scotto’s, Shock Ice Cream, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and many others.

One can’t fully enjoy a deluxe tasting event without proper libations, and Love Bites delivers, offering guests a full open bar featuring Chopin Vodka, Diplomático Rum, Mezcal Doña Sarita, Montauk Brewing Company Beer, Montauk Hard Label and Saratoga Water. After grabbing a drink, guests can dance to the electrifying tunes of East End Entertainment’s DJ Michael, smile for the camera in the fun photo booth and participate in the silent auction and the Golfer’s Dream Raffle.

Tickets are $100 per person, $150 per couple, and advance registration is highly encouraged. All proceeds help Katy’s Courage fund local scholarships, pediatric cancer research and the children’s bereavement support group Katy’s Kids @ CMEE.

The Muses, 111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-725-2023, katyscourage.com

Splash Exhibition

January 25–27, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Take a dive into the art of water. The White Room Gallery presents a collection of works that capture the beauty and abstraction of something that is too commonly taken for granted. See crashing waves, rushing waterfalls and trickling rain portrayed through the artistic lens of Lynn Savarese, Heidi Rain and other artists. On view through February 10. Free admission.

White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Duke Preserve Hike

January 26, 10 a.m.

Take a refreshing hike with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society. The group will meet at the parking area just south of the intersection between Hands Creek Road and Springy Banks Road, then proceed on a two-mile walk through woodland trails along scenic Three Mile Harbor. Call ahead if weather conditions are poor. Free admission.

Duke Preserve, 179 Springy Bank Road, Northwest Harbor. 917-797-6265, ehtps.org

Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas & Friends

January 26, 8 p.m.

The Fireside Sessions concert series, presented by Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers, comes to an epic conclusion with the Fireside Choir and keyboardists Jonny Rosch and Danny Keane. Tickets are currently sold out, but you can call the box office to be placed on a first come, first served waiting list. Tickets are $35 should any become available before the show.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Jackson Pollock Birthday Dinner

January 27, 5 p.m.

The Springs Tavern hosts an extra special birthday celebration in honor of the late East End painter Jackson Pollock. Taking place one day before his actual birthday, the festivities include a $40 prix fixe menu inspired by Pollock’s recipes and a collection of artworks on display. A portion of proceeds benefit the Pollock-Krasner House. Reservations are recommended.

The Springs Tavern, 15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs. 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

Hamptons Doc Fest Film: Plimpton!

January 28, 7 p.m.

In this sensational tale of one of the greatest storytellers in history, the late George Plimpton’s astounding journalism career is captured in heartwarming footage and intimate personal interviews. In addition to the screening, the evening includes a discussion with author Linda Francke, Plimpton’s former Sagaponack neighbor and friend. Free admission.

The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org