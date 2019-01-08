Nancy Atlas Project’s 2019 Fireside Sessions Kick Off at Bay Street

    Nancy Atlas and Henry Haid sang tunes from Billy Joel, Elton John and other favorite artists at the first concert of the Fireside Sessions at Bay Street

    Nancy Atlas and Henry Haid sang tunes from Billy Joel, Elton John and other favorite artists at the first concert of the Fireside Sessions at Bay Street

    Henry Haid

    Nancy Atlas & Friends play for a packed house

    Nancy Atlas rocks the house at Bay Street Theater during Fireside Sessions

    Nancy Atlas on guitar

    Check out Nancy Atlas at nancyatlas.com

    Saxophonist George Cortez

    Nancy Atlas Project guitarist Johnny Blood

    Henry Haid from the Broadway hit "Movin' Out" rocks Elton John glasses at the piano

    "Movin' Out" star Henry Haid's magic fingers

    Henry Haid from the Broadway hit "Movin' Out" rocks Elton John glasses at the piano

    Henry Haid, of Broadway hit "Movin' Out," at the piano

    Nancy Atlas

    Richard Rosch, Brett King, Neil Surreal

    Nancy Atlas & Friends onstage for the Fireside Sessions

    Nancy Atlas & Friends onstage for the Fireside Sessions

    All smiles during and after the show, musicians Brett King and Henry Haid

    Nancy Atlas

    Saxophonist George Cortez

    Henry Haid

    Nancy Atlas

    The talented musician Henry Haid from Broadway hit "Movin' Out"

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas

    Johnny Blood

    Saxophonist George Cortez

    Henry Haid

    Henry Haid and Brett King after the show

    Bartender Mark Keerans poured Coors Light and Blue Moon throughout the night

    George Cortez, Henry Haid, Brett King, Richard Rosch, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Blood, Neil Surreal

    George Cortez, Henry Haid, Brett King, Richard Rosch, Nancy Atlas, Johnny Blood, Neil Surreal

    Saxophonist George Cortez, Nancy Atlas, pianist Henry Haid

    Sue Daniels, Ben Zwirn, Vickie Lawrence, Al Daniels

    Ginny Blank, Jen Moriarty, Matt Rayburn, Nadine Rayburn, Bob Blank

    Drummer Richard Rosch, Joe Licata

    Patricia Haid, Amy Ball, Christine Gilles

    Saxophonist George Cortez

    Henry Haid channels Elton John

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas

    Henry Haid

    Henry Haid belts out a song

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas Project’s 2019 Fireside Sessions Kick Off at Bay Street

    Photos from the year's first Fireside Sessions concert with Henry Haid and more.

    Barbara Lassen

    Nancy Atlas & Friends kicked off the 6th annual Fireside Sessions at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

    Musicians Henry Haid, of Broadway’s hit musical Movin’ Out, and George Cortez joined Atlas and her Nancy Atlas Project band for an entertaining evening as they covered songs by Billy Joel, Elton John and other top artists.

    Sponsired by Audi of Southampton, South Fork Peak Savers, Coors Light and Blue Moon Brewing Company, the Fireside Sessions, featuring Nancy Atlas and esteemed guest musicians, continue through March 27. Tickets on sale now at Bay Street Theater (baystreet.org).

