Nancy Atlas Project’s 2019 Fireside Sessions Kick Off at Bay Street

Henry Haid and Brett King after the show

The talented musician Henry Haid from Broadway hit "Movin' Out"

All smiles during and after the show, musicians Brett King and Henry Haid

Nancy Atlas & Friends kicked off the 6th annual Fireside Sessions at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

Musicians Henry Haid, of Broadway’s hit musical Movin’ Out, and George Cortez joined Atlas and her Nancy Atlas Project band for an entertaining evening as they covered songs by Billy Joel, Elton John and other top artists.

Sponsired by Audi of Southampton, South Fork Peak Savers, Coors Light and Blue Moon Brewing Company, the Fireside Sessions, featuring Nancy Atlas and esteemed guest musicians, continue through March 27. Tickets on sale now at Bay Street Theater (baystreet.org).