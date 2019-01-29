Real Housewives Throw Andy Cohen the Ultimate Baby Shower

Andy Cohen knows how to party, so it was to be expected that his baby shower would be totally off the hook—or rather on the table (more on that later). On January 26, the Shelter Island resident was showered with affection at The Palm in Beverly Hills in celebration of the impending arrival of his baby boy.

Cohen celebrating the birth of his first child is a big enough deal on its own, but when the baby shower has a guest list including nearly 50 Real Housewives and longtime friend John Mayer, celebrity news sites lose their collective mind. The massive A Star Is Born–themed event was organized by an A-list party planning committee, including Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York City), NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta) and Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey). Check out the gorgeous decorations in the slideshow below.

Of course, with such a grand Real Housewives reunion, even greater than “Dorinda Medley’s Night of 31 Doorbells,” there’s bound to be some spectacular Instagram posts showing off the wild festivities. Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City) posted a group photo of all the women and Cohen captioned, “Look at all the aunties this baby has! What a great looking crowd! @bravoandy you will be a great dad!”

As for the man of the hour, on January 27 he posted a slideshow featuring several photos—both wild and adorable—from throughout the night. He captioned the collection: “Thanks OG’s Kyle, Vicki, Nene, Ramona & Teresa for hosting a party like no other. And @brucebozzi, the Palm Beverly Hills is now an iconic stop on any Housewives Tour. It’s the Room Where It Happened.”

He also posted a crazy video that showcased what Real Housewives fans could only dream of: their favorite stars singing and dancing on the tables—and Jerry O’Connell yelling into the camera. Cohen captioned the video: “Redefining the baby shower in 2019.”

The baby celebrations didn’t stop there. Cohen’s East Coast friends, many of them East Enders, threw him a small party at his Greenwich Village apartment, complete with a festive ribbon hat crafted by Anderson Cooper. The guest list included big names, such as Bridgehamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker, Southamptonite Kelly Ripa, Jackie Greenberg and Bruce Bozzi.

There’s no doubt that Cohen’s son has quite a village of stars waiting to spoil him, show him how to party and teach him how to throw shade like a pro.