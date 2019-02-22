East End Kids Event Highlights: February 22–26, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events and activities taking place this weekend, February 22–26, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Master Chef Spaghetti Challenge

February 22, 1 p.m.

Children in grades 2–5 are invited to get creative with spaghetti as the main ingredient! Participants will have additional ingredients to choose from to create one main dish and one side dish. These culinary creations will then be judged on taste, presentation and creativity. Prizes Awarded! Free, but registration is required.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Make Your Own T-Shirt

February 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Why wear designer clothes when you can design your own? Teens can create dynamic and unique t-shirts, totes and so much more at East Hampton Library. The program runs all day, so drop in anytime and participate in creative, fashionable fun! Free admission.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Saturday Afternoon Movie: Smallfoot

February 23, 2 p.m.

Head to The End for a fun family screening of the 2018 animated feature Smallfoot. Get your fill of fresh popcorn from the popcorn cart, and pretzels and refreshments will be available too. All are welcome, no registration necessary. Free admission.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Workshop: Earth Scientist—Dino Detective

February 23, 2 p.m.

Take a walk in a paleontologist’s shoes and learn about how scientists have determined how they moved, ate and lived. Create your own fossil impression to bring home. The workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Snacks Around the World

February 26, 4 p.m.

Let your taste buds take you on a trip around the world. Sample snacks from a different country every month and try your hand at snack trivia. For those in grades 6–12. Free admission, but registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org