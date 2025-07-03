Hamptons Beach Guide 2025 - Where to Go, What's There & the Rules

Flying Point Beach in Water Mill, Photo: Oliver Peterson

The pristine white sand beaches in the Hamptons are a premier destination for locals, weekenders and summer visitors from all over the world. Who wouldn’t want to spend a day soaking up sun and sipping rosé on one of the most popular and beautiful beaches on the East Coast? With so many to choose from, though, you’ll need a guide to help you find the one that suits your tastes best.

Below, you’ll find a list of Hamptons beaches with addresses, amenities and parking permit requirements. Have fun, stay safe and be courteous to your fellow beachgoers!

HAMPTONS BEACH GUIDE 2025

East Hampton Town Beaches

The Town of East Hampton’s beaches span Wainscott to Montauk and are some of the most gorgeous and popular on Long Island. Beach parking permits are required 24/7 year-round and may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office. The fees for non-resident beach permits are as follows: $600 for parking, $450 for driving on the sand and $175 for launching off boat ramps. Resident parking and drive-on permits are free. Single-day parking at Kirk Park Beach in Montauk is $35. East Hampton Village permits do not work on East Hampton Town’s beaches and vice versa.

For updates and more info, visit ehamptonny.gov

Amagansett

Abraham’s Landing Road

Bay beach at the end of Abraham’s Landing Road

Atlantic Avenue Beach

Ocean beach at 169 Atlantic Avenue; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs

Barnes Hole

Bay beach at 130 Barnes Hole Road

Big Albert’s Landing Beach

Bay beach at 165 Albert’s Landing Road; lifeguard, restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, beach wheelchairs, hiking

Fresh Pond

Bay beach at 276 Fresh Pond Road; restroom, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, tetherball

Indian Wells Beach

Ocean beach at 136 Indian Wells Highway; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, volleyball net, beach wheelchairs; Resident parking only

Little Albert’s Landing Beach

Bay beach at the end of Albert’s Landing Road; BBQ grill, picnic table

Montauk

Culloden Point

Bay beach at 185 Soundview Drive; hiking

Ditch Plains Beach

Ocean beach at 6 Deforest Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, hiking, beach wheelchairs

Eddie Ecker Park

Bay beach at the end of Navy Street; restroom, picnic table, hiking

Edison Beach

Ocean beach at 148 South Emerson Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, beach wheelchairs

Fort Pond Bay Park

Bay beach at 30 Navy Road, Montauk; restroom, picnic table, boat ramp

Gin Beach

Bay beach at 545 East Lake Drive; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, beach wheelchairs

Kirk Park Beach

Ocean beach, 53 South Emerson Avenue; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, beach wheelchairs, free parking

South Lake Beach

Bay beach at the end of South Lake Drive; restroom, picnic table

West Lake

Bay beach at 502 West Lake Drive; concessions, restroom, boat ramp

Napeague

Napeague Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Napeague Lane

Navahoe Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Navahoe Lane

White Sands

Ocean beach at the end of Atlantic Drive

Northwest Harbor

Alewife Brook Landing

Bay beach at the end of Alewife Brook Road; boat ramp

Mile Hill

Bay beach at 45 Mile Hill Road; hiking

Old House Landing Road

Bay beach at 174 Old House Landing Road; hiking

Sammy’s Beach

Bay beach at 58 Sammy’s Beach Road; hiking

Springs

Flaggy Hole

Bay beach at 109 Flaggy Hole Road

Gerard Park

Bay beach at end of Gerard Drive

Maidstone Park Beach

Bay beach at 3337 Maidstone Park Road South; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, BBQ grill, picnic table, hiking, playground, baseball field, beach wheelchairs

Louse Point

Bay beach at the end of Louse Point Road. Faces Gerard Park

Wainscott

Beach Lane

Ocean beach at 102 Beach Lane; bike rack

Town Line

Ocean Beach at 20 Town Line Road

East Hampton Village Beaches

The Village of East Hampton has five beaches that are well-loved by locals and visitors alike. The most popular of all is Main Beach, which Dr. Beach named the No. 1 beach in the America in 2013. Summer beach parking permits are free to residents and $750 for non-residents, but are sold out. Monthly parking permits are now available online only for $500 a month. Parking permits are required through September 15.

Visit easthamptonvillage.org for updates and more information.

Egypt Beach

Ocean beach at 55 Old Beach Lane

Georgica Beach

Ocean beach at 219 Lily Pond Lane; lifeguard, restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack

Main Beach

Ocean beach at 104 Ocean Avenue; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack, comfort station, picnic area

Two Mile Hollow Beach

Ocean beach at 50 Two Mile Hollow Road; lifeguard, restroom, trashcan, bike rack

Wiborg Beach

Ocean beach at 74 Highway Behind the Pond; bike rack

Southampton Town Beaches

The Town of Southampton is packed with beaches, both grand and charming. Flying Point and Ponquogue Beach offer concessions, restrooms and more, while Cold Spring Road and Peters Pond Lane are preferred destinations for those who value solace over amenities. All beaches are open daily July–Labor Day, though not all have lifeguards. Beach parking permits are available to residents for $50 per vehicle and to non-resident seasonal renters for $500 per vehicle. Sag Harbor residents who live on the East Hampton Town side of the village can acquire season parking permits to Foster Memorial Long Beach only for $50. Day passes are available on weekdays at Tiana Beach, Ponquogue Beach, Mecox Beach, Sagg Main Beach (not Mondays) and Foster Memorial Long Beach. No Southampton Town parking passes work at Southampton Village beaches and vice versa.

Visit southamptontownny.gov for more info.

Bridgehampton

Mecox Beach

Ocean beach at 535 Jobs Lane; lifeguards, concessions, restroom, bike rack

Ocean Road

Ocean beach at the end of Ocean Road; bike rack

West Scott Cameron Beach

Ocean beach at 425 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, restroom, shower, bike rack; Resident parking only

East Quogue

Dolphin Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Dolphin Lane

Hot Dog Beach

Ocean Beach at 35 Dune Road

Triton Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Triton Lane

Hampton Bays

East Landing Road

Bay beach at 17 East Landing Road

Mermaid Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Mermaid Lane

Ponquogue Beach

Ocean beach at 280 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, picnic table, bike rack

Road H

Ocean beach at the end of Road H

Road I

Ocean beach at the end of Road I

Road K

Ocean beach at the end of Road K

Road L

Ocean beach at the end of Road L

Sand Bar Beach

Ocean beach at 32 Dune Road

Sunset Avenue

Bay beach at the end of Sunset Avenue

Tiana Beach

Ocean beach at 90 Dune Road; lifeguard, concessions, picnic table, restroom, bike rack

West Landing Road

Bay beach at the end of West Landing Road

Noyac

Foster Memorial Long Beach

Bay beach at 1000 Long Beach Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, bike rack

Sagaponack

Gibson Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Gibson lane

Peters Pond Lane

Ocean beach at the end of Peters Pond Lane

Sagg Main Beach

Ocean beach at 315 Sagg Main Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions

Tuckahoe

Cold Spring Road

Bay beach at the end of Cold Spring Road

Water Mill

Flying Point Beach

Ocean beach at 1055 Flying Point; lifeguard, concessions, restroom

Westhampton Dunes

Pikes Beach

Ocean beach at 765 Dune Road; concessions, restroom

Southampton Village Beaches

The Village of Southampton’s wildly popular Coopers Beach was rated Dr. Beach’s No. 1 Beach in America in 2010 and No. 2 in 2024. Parking permit fees are as follows: $250 per car for local nonresidents living within the Southampton Fire or School Districts, $500 per car for all summer visitors, free for year-round residents and renters.

Visit southamptonvillage.org for updates and more information.

Coopers Beach

Ocean beach at 268 Meadow Lane; lifeguard, concessions, restroom, shower, picnic table, bike rack

Cryder Beach

Ocean beach at 98 Cryder Lane

Dune Beach

Ocean beach at 1678 Meadow Lane; restroom; Resident parking only

Fowler Beach

Ocean beach at the end of Fowler Street

Halsey Neck Beach

Ocean beach at the end of Halsey Neck Lane; restroom

Gin Lane Beach

Ocean beach at 121 Gin Lane; restroom

Little Plains Beach

Ocean beach at 543 Little Plains Road

Old Town Beach

Ocean beach at the end of Old Town Road; restroom

Road D

Ocean beach at the end of Road D; restroom

Road F

Ocean beach at the end of Road F

Road G

Ocean beach at the end of Road G

Wyandanch Beach

Ocean beach at the end of Wyandanch Lane; restroom

Westhampton Beach Village Beaches

Getting a parking pass to the beautiful Westhampton Beach Village beaches is trickier than in other villages. In fact, it’s near-impossible for tourists. All WHB taxpayers, WHB year-round renters, WHB commercial business owners, Westhampton ambulance members, Westhampton Fire Department members and WHB Village employees can receive up to two free parking stickers per family. Summer renters may obtain beach parking stickers for $650.

To learn more and get updates, visit westhamptonbeach.org

Rogers Beach

Ocean beach at 105 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, concessions, shower, picnic table

Lashley Beach

Ocean beach at 385 Dune Road; lifeguard, restroom, shower

Suffolk County Beaches (Hamptons)

Four Hamptons beaches fall under the jurisdiction of Suffolk County. Green Key Cards can be purchased by Suffolk County residents to pay reduced parking fees at Suffolk County parks and beaches. Cards are $30 and good for three years.

Visit suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks to get updates and learn more.

Hampton Bays

Meschutt Beach

Bay beach at 1 Canal Road; restroom, shower, concessions, picnic table, playground

Northwest Harbor

Cedar Point County Park

Bay beach at 5 Cedar Point Road; picnic table

Southampton Village

Shinnecock East County Park

Ocean beach at the end of Meadow Lane

West Hampton Dunes

Cupsogue Beach

Ocean beach at 975 Dune Road; restroom, shower, concessions, picnic table

New York State Beaches (Hamptons)

Four ocean beaches in Montauk are classified as New York State parks. The 2021 Season Empire Pass is available for purchase, and expired passes are renewable. The card grants access to most New York State parks, beaches and facilities and is not limited to use by a single vehicle. One-season passes are $80.

Visit parks.ny.gov/parks for updates and more information.

Montauk

Camp Hero State Park

Ocean beach at 1898 Montauk Highway

Hither Hills State Park

Ocean beach at 164 Old Montauk Highway; shower, concessions, shower, playground

Montauk Point State Park

Ocean beach at 2000 Montauk Highway; concessions, playground

Shadmoor State Park

Ocean beach at 900 Montauk Highway