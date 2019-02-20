Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Adds Stops to ‘Cook Like a Pro’ Book Tour

East Hampton resident Ina Garten continues to share her latest book with fans and food lovers during her Cook Like a Pro tour, which is now a little longer. “The Barefoot Contessa” just announced three more stops on her ongoing book tour, including Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, The Bushnell Center in Hartford, Connecticut and the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada.

Her new stops begin in Pittsburgh on February 26. Heinz Hall, home of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, is the cornerstone of the local Cultural District, and now audiences will get a chance to see one of the culinary world’s most famous names there. Writer Jennifer Wallace is moderating the onstage interview, which will dive deep behind the scenes of the author’s life and methods. Garten will discuss her time here in the Hamptons, filming her Food Network show Barefoot Contessa: Back To Basics, writing Cook Like a Pro and simply the joy of sharing food with her friends and family. Audiences can join a Q&A after the interview and ask any burning questions they’ve had, or that come up during the talk.

The next stop on Garten’s tour is the Bushnell Center in Hartford, Connecticut—the largest arts organization in the state—on April 10. Talking to a local moderator, she will discuss Cook Like Pro, share recipes, stories and tips with the love and passion she’s put into her self-taught cooking. Connecticut’s most curious will also get to ask questions during the audience Q&A.

Heading up north to Canada, the last venue will include another big name, journalist, broadcaster and fellow Hamptonite Katie Couric, who also happens to be Garten’s close friend. Couric will mediate the onstage interview at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto on April 11. The two will discuss Cook Like A Pro, living the good life here in the Hamptons and more personal stories. A limited supply of signed books will be available for purchase in the lobby that night as well.