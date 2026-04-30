Peggy Adams Supports Animal Welfare
1 minute 04/30/2026
Dr. Alyssa Camroe and Pauline Pitt
Brook Samples and Lloyd Schiller
Denise nd Dan Hanley
Anne and Chris Flowers
Emilia Pfeifler, Alexis Ryan, and Stephanie Shafran
Mish Tworkowski and Hilary Thomas
Marienne and Bill Powers
Joan Van Der Grift
Connie and Peter Lacaillade
Allison and Richard Roeder
Diane and Tony Rutgers
Frances Scaife
Michael and Ellen Merriman
Emila and Jose Pepe, Fanjul Emilia Pfiefer
Lesly Smith
Lesly Smith and Pauline Pitt
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its Happy Tails spring fundraiser at The Park West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach. The event was co-chaired by Mish Tworkowski and Hillary Thomas, with junior co-chairs Payton Matthewsand Ande Murray. Featured “guests of honor” included adoptable dogs and puppies, several of which were adopted during the event. Proceeds support animal rescue and care programs across Palm Beach County.