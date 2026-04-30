Peggy Adams Supports Animal Welfare

Dr. Alyssa Camroe and Pauline Pitt CAPEHART Brook Samples and Lloyd Schiller CAPEHART Denise nd Dan Hanley CAPEHART Anne and Chris Flowers CAPEHART Emilia Pfeifler, Alexis Ryan, and Stephanie Shafran CAPEHART Mish Tworkowski and Hilary Thomas CAPEHART Marienne and Bill Powers CAPEHART Joan Van Der Grift CAPEHART Connie and Peter Lacaillade CAPEHART Allison and Richard Roeder CAPEHART Diane and Tony Rutgers CAPEHART Frances Scaife CAPEHART Michael and Ellen Merriman CAPEHART Emila and Jose Pepe, Fanjul Emilia Pfiefer CAPEHART Lesly Smith CAPEHART Lesly Smith and Pauline Pitt CAPEHART

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its Happy Tails spring fundraiser at The Park West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach. The event was co-chaired by Mish Tworkowski and Hillary Thomas, with junior co-chairs Payton Matthewsand Ande Murray. Featured “guests of honor” included adoptable dogs and puppies, several of which were adopted during the event. Proceeds support animal rescue and care programs across Palm Beach County.