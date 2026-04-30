Event & Party Photos

Peggy Adams Supports Animal Welfare

By
1 minute 04/30/2026
Dr. Alyssa Camroe and Pauline Pitt

Dr. Alyssa Camroe and Pauline Pitt

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Brook Samples and Lloyd Schiller

Brook Samples and Lloyd Schiller

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Denise nd Dan Hanley

Denise nd Dan Hanley

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Anne and Chris Flowers

Anne and Chris Flowers

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Emilia Pfeifler, Alexis Ryan, and Stephanie Shafran

Emilia Pfeifler, Alexis Ryan, and Stephanie Shafran

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Mish Tworkowski and Hilary Thomas

Mish Tworkowski and Hilary Thomas

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Marienne and Bill Powers

Marienne and Bill Powers

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Joan Van Der Grift

Joan Van Der Grift

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Connie and Peter Lacaillade

Connie and Peter Lacaillade

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Allison and Richard Roeder

Allison and Richard Roeder

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Diane and Tony Rutgers

Diane and Tony Rutgers

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Frances Scaife

Frances Scaife

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Michael and Ellen Merriman

Michael and Ellen Merriman

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Emila and Jose Pepe, Fanjul Emilia Pfiefer

Emila and Jose Pepe, Fanjul Emilia Pfiefer

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Lesly Smith

Lesly Smith

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Lesly Smith and Pauline Pitt

Lesly Smith and Pauline Pitt

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Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted its Happy Tails spring fundraiser at The Park West Palm Beach in West Palm Beach. The event was co-chaired by Mish Tworkowski and Hillary Thomas, with junior co-chairs Payton Matthewsand Ande Murray. Featured “guests of honor” included adoptable dogs and puppies, several of which were adopted during the event. Proceeds support animal rescue and care programs across Palm Beach County.

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