Bay Street Honors Jules Feiffer at 90th Birthday Surprise Party

Bay Street Theater held a special surprise 90th birthday celebration for Pulitzer Prize-winning Shelter Islander, writer, cartoonist and friend of the theater Jules Feiffer in Sag Harbor on Friday, February 8, following a screening of his critically-acclaimed film Carnal Knowledge.

The film was screened as part of the new Friday Night Flicks @ Bay Street film series, and was followed by a “talkback” with Feiffer, Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, and Aaron Tracy, writer and host of the To Live & Dialogue in LA podcast. Feiffer was presented with a cake on Bay Street’s stage during the talkback, as the audience joined together and sang “Happy Birthday” to the legendary local.

“We are so fortunate to have this talented and gifted man right here in our own neighborhood as well as part of the Bay Street family,” Mitchel said. “We look forward to working and celebrating with Jules for many years to come.”

The talkback was recorded by Tracy for inclusion in an upcoming episode of his To Live & Dialogue in LA podcast, which is part of the Yale Podcast Network.

Feiffer has won a number of prizes for his cartoons, plays and screenplays, including the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning. He illustrated the children’s classic The Phantom Tollbooth, and his children’s books include The Man in the Ceiling (which premiered as a new musical at Bay Street Theater in 2017), I Lost My Bear, Bark, George, Rupert Can Dance and A Barrel of Laughs, A Vale of Tears. His plays and screenplays include Little Murders, Carnal Knowledge, Grownups and Popeye.

His August 14, 2015 Dan’s Papers cover art is featured in the new Dan’s Papers book, 60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End, featuring iconic covers chosen from decades of issues, mixed with remembrances of the Hamptons and the artists themselves, as well as stories about how Dan’s Papers got its name, and how we began publishing artwork on our covers.